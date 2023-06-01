It's Not a Game: Safe driving campaign reboots for Year 2

ILLINOIS, June 1 - ‘There are no extra lives, no respawns and no second chances to get it right'





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation is once again breaking out the virtual joysticks and retro graphics for Year 2 of "It's Not a Game," its multimedia safety campaign that plays on the old-school video game theme combined with key messaging to educate the public on traffic safety.





"You don't need a quarter to play and find out the decisions you make behind the wheel are not a game," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "This campaign will be our most extensive effort yet to spread the message that you can play a role in getting Illinois fatalities down to the only acceptable number: Zero."





"It's Not a Game" continues the comprehensive approach by IDOT to reduce injuries and fatalities associated with motorcycles, bicycles, pedestrians, seat belts and work zones, as well as impaired and distracted driving. For 2023, a new element has been added: Speeding.





Building on the success of the campaign's first year, the creative material relies on the appearance of an arcade-style video game platform to educate drivers that safety is not a game and everyone is a winner when "wreck-less" driving is the shared goal.





The campaign is running throughout the year, with increased frequency during the peak summer driving season. Media placement includes bars, restaurants, gas stations, social media, summer festivals, stadiums and online platforms, as well as traditional radio and TV channels. Ads will be running in Spanish as well.





More information is available at www.itsnotagameillinois.com , where the public can follow the campaign and access additional resources. The site includes an online quiz to inform the public on safety statistics and provide them with results they can share on social media.





According to provisional data, 1,269 people died on Illinois roads in 2022, the seventh consecutive year of more than 1,000 traffic fatalities in the state, mirroring a national trend. This year, there have been 439 deaths in Illinois, based on preliminary statistics through May 30.





"It's Not a Game" is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.