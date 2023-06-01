IDOI Announces "Online Only" Applications and Payments for all Insurance Producer and Agent Licensing

ILLINOIS, June 1 - Beginning July 1, 2023, Paper Applications and Checks Will No Longer Be Accepted





Chicago - The Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) is expanding its online-only application and payment process for insurance producer and agent licensing across all license types.





Beginning July 1, 2023, initial license applications, renewal applications, and payments must be submitted through the National Insurance Producer Registry (NIPR) electronic application and renewal system for the 22 license types handled by IDOI's Licensing, Education and Testing unit.





This week, the Department notified Illinois insurance producers and agents that it will no longer accept paper applications and checks for licenses. More than 1,212 paper applications have been processed this year.





"All other licensing applications approved by the Department for Illinois insurance producers and agents are already handled within the NIPR system," Director Dana Popish Severinghaus said. "So, the complete transition to online applications and payments aligns with ongoing measures throughout the Department to update and streamline our processes for insurance producers and agents, just as we've done for the insurance consumers we serve."





The Department cites the following benefits of online only applications and payments: