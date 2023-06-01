Submit Release
Illinois Department of Labor Recognizes Safety Initiatives in June

ILLINOIS, June 1 - The month is used to highlight efforts to prevent injury and death in the workplace


SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) and its Division of Occupational Safety and Health (IL OSHA) recognize the importance of acknowledging June as National Safety Month.


The National Safety Council, which organizes informational resources during National Safety Month, is highlighting emergency preparedness; slips, trips, and falls; heat-related illness; and hazard recognition.



The industry's Trench Safety Stand Down is coming June 19th-23rd, which includes safety training, rescue demonstrations and other related activities.


"Safety is a top priority year-round, but the outreach aligned with National Safety Month and Trench Safety Month provide for a coordinated effort aimed at identifying hazards to avoid preventable injury and death in the workplace," said Erik Kambarian, Chief, IL OSHA. "We encourage small- and medium-sized businesses to reach out to our On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program for free and confidential hazard mitigation expertise."


The On-Site program is available to employers with up to 250 employees on site and 500 nationwide. The Illinois On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program can help Illinois businesses meet federal OSHA health and safety regulations and can assist those companies interested in pursuing Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) status.


SHARP puts small businesses in an elite group of businesses from across the country that are committed to the safety and health of their workers.



