Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,664 in the last 365 days.

Renewal Fee Waivers for 1A Retailers to End on June 30th

ILLINOIS, June 1 - ILCC's yearlong renewal fee waiver program coming to an end


The Illinois Liquor Control Commission's (ILCC) renewal fee waiver program for 1A retailer licensees will end on June 30, 2023. The program went into effect on July 1, 2022, pursuant to Public Act 102-0699, and waived license renewal fees for 1A retailer licensees, which include bars, restaurants, and packaged goods stores.


Renewal fees will resume for all 1A retailer licensees with a license expiration date AFTER June 30, 2023. Licensees can renew online by logging into their MyTax Illinois account at MyTax.illinois.gov. For login assistance or other questions about MyTax Illinois, please contact Rev.MyTaxHelp@illinois.gov or call 1-800-732-8866.


For questions regarding the online license application process, or for assistance submitting an online renewal application, please contact the ILCC via email at LCC.Licensing@illinois.gov, or via telephone at 312-814-2206 or 217-782-2136.


"The renewal fee waiver legislation was designed to reduce the financial burden many businesses faced during the pandemic," said Illinois Liquor Control Commission Executive Director Lisa Gardner. "We hope this program provided some financial relief for small businesses and other alcohol retailers across the State."


Attachments

You just read:

Renewal Fee Waivers for 1A Retailers to End on June 30th

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more