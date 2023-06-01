Renewal Fee Waivers for 1A Retailers to End on June 30th

ILLINOIS, June 1 - ILCC's yearlong renewal fee waiver program coming to an end





The Illinois Liquor Control Commission's (ILCC) renewal fee waiver program for 1A retailer licensees will end on June 30, 2023. The program went into effect on July 1, 2022, pursuant to Public Act 102-0699 , and waived license renewal fees for 1A retailer licensees, which include bars, restaurants, and packaged goods stores.





Renewal fees will resume for all 1A retailer licensees with a license expiration date AFTER June 30, 2023. Licensees can renew online by logging into their MyTax Illinois account at 1-800-732-8866. Licensees can renew online by logging into their MyTax Illinois account at MyTax.illinois.gov . For login assistance or other questions about MyTax Illinois, please contact Rev.MyTaxHelp@illinois.gov or call





312-814-2206 or 217-782-2136. For questions regarding the online license application process, or for assistance submitting an online renewal application, please contact the ILCC via email at LCC.Licensing@illinois.gov , or via telephone ator





"The renewal fee waiver legislation was designed to reduce the financial burden many businesses faced during the pandemic," said Illinois Liquor Control Commission Executive Director Lisa Gardner. "We hope this program provided some financial relief for small businesses and other alcohol retailers across the State."





Attachments