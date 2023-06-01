Gov. Pritzker Visits Carbondale and Fairfield to Highlight FY24 Budget

ILLINOIS, June 1 - The Governor's fifth balanced budget includes historic investments in higher education and early childhood





CARBONDALE— Today, Governor JB Pritzker visited Carbondale and Fairfield, Illinois to continue his statewide tour highlighting investments in the FY24 budget. This budget builds on four years of historic fiscal progress including eight credit rating upgrades, a "rainy day fund" set to surpass $2 billion, the elimination of the bill backlog, and $1 trillion in GDP.





During his visit to Southern Illinois University Carbondale (SIUC), the Governor was joined by Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, along with state and local officials to amplify the budget's transformative investments in higher education. The FY24 budget includes a $100 million increase for public universities ($80.5 million) and community colleges ($19.4 million), marking the highest increase in more than two decades.





"I'm proud to announce our new state budget officially contains the largest percentile and dollar increase for in-state higher education in more than 20 years," said Governor JB Pritzker. "And as we work to make a four-year program available to everyone, we're also recognizing a four-year program is just one path. Community college, apprenticeship programs, building skills and heading straight into the workforce - all of these options, together, shape the world of opportunity, and Illinois is putting itself in the center of it."





"Education is at the core of Illinois' future, and it is our duty as state leaders to ensure institutions have the support and resources to take us even further," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "This state budget is a major re-commitment to this mission. We are not only making history through our investments in higher education, but also shining a light on the power and potential that is cultivated in campuses and programs throughout Illinois."





The FY24 budget agreement also makes college more affordable for Illinois students. With an additional $100 million in MAP Grant funding, everyone at or below the median income can go to community college for free. This, along with a $15 million increase in funding for the AIM High merit-based scholarship, will make higher education more attainable for students across the state.





"Funding for higher education fuels our future by supporting student education and well-being, empowering the exceptional staff at Southern Illinois University, and fostering economic prosperity," said Carolin Harvey, mayor of Carbondale. "As an economic engine for the region, SIUC attracts students from around the globe who contribute to the local economy through spending on housing, groceries, and essential goods and services."





"Our colleges and universities are incredibly important not only to the success of our students but to the regions and communities they call home. I'm glad to see a continued commitment in making sure our higher education institutions are best equipped to provide the best education possible to our future workforce," said Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg). "By investing in our education sector, we are investing in students who will develop and bring new skills to the table for several years to come."





The Governor continued his tour in Fairfield, Illinois with a visit to Kiddie Kollege, which offers high-quality early childhood education and childcare to kids from birth to 12. During the visit, he highlighted investments in early childhood education and care including the Smart Start Illinois plan, which invests $250 million to eliminate preschool deserts, stabilize the childcare workforce, expand early intervention and home visiting programs, and provides funding to begin the overhaul of the childcare payment management system.





"I'm proud to say that our latest balanced budget focuses on setting our kids up for success from their earliest moments," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Working with the General Assembly, my administration has overseen the largest early childhood investments in the history of our state, starting with $1 billion to childcare providers to stabilize and grow capacity for quality childcare."

Along with the Smart Start Illinois Plan, the FY24 budget includes $1.6 million to launch Dolly Parton's Imagination Library statewide. This initiative includes a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five, no matter a family's income.

