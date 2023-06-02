Submit Release
News Search

There were 353 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,453 in the last 365 days.

LenderDock and Allied Solutions Team Up to Optimize Online Policy Verification and Bulk Lien Holder Changes

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LenderDock Inc. is pleased to announce a broadened partnership with Allied Solutions that will further support P&C insurance providers with an all-digital solution that enables financial third parties to electronically verify and automate lien holder change requests in bulk. This enhanced collaboration will drastically improve the alignment primarily between the auto lending community and the insurance industry and deliver more innovation and operational efficiencies.

“The relationship with Allied represents a significant opportunity to accelerate the adoption of real-time data management and virtually eliminate the millions of hours of manual processing. Our companies’ combined efforts will help reinforce our web-services strategy to each of the respective insurance and mortgage banking segments,” said Frank Eubank, LenderDock’s CEO.

As the largest business process outsourcer (BPO) specializing in auto tracking and risk management, Allied Solutions manages all of their client’s auto and property-related policy verifications and lien holder change requests. Traditionally, most of that activity has been handled by hundreds of service agents via phone or notifications sent by physical mail.

Now through LenderDock’s Verifi™ API and dynamic Correxions™ volume updating solution, insurers are no longer required to service the 500+ million lender-made phone calls, emails, and mailed requests each year.

About Allied Solutions

Allied Solutions is a company that offers insurance, lending, risk management, and data-driven solutions to financial institutions in the US. They have technology-based solutions customized for 4,000 banks and credit unions. They offer a portfolio of innovative products and services from various providers and have multiple offices located strategically across the country. Allied Solutions is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Securian Financial Group.

About LenderDock

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, LenderDock is the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lien holder management services. The SaaS platform offers banks, lenders, and all financial third parties the ability to electronically verify, manage and update policy-related data in real-time.

Contact LenderDock:

Carrie Cardall
LenderDock Inc.
+1 435-522-3033
email us here

You just read:

LenderDock and Allied Solutions Team Up to Optimize Online Policy Verification and Bulk Lien Holder Changes

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more