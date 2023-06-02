Chick-fil-A Celebrates Diversity With Upbounders® Kid's Meal Toys
Upbounders® Chick-fil-A Kid's Meal Prizes will include a Sticker Poster, Sticker Postcard, Memory Card Game, Sticker Puzzle, and a Double-Sided Puzzle.
Upbounders® Toys Now Available in Chick-fil-A Kids Meals Across the United States, Enter for a Chance to Win Your Favorite Joyfully Diverse Toy Bundle
I am thrilled for kids and parents, who may not know about Upbounders® yet, to enjoy our meaningful play solutions from the child’s wondrous point of view.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Upbounders®, an elevated toy brand using diverse imagery to encourage conscious bonding between toddlers and their caretakers, will be making Chick-fil-A kid's meals extra special this spring. Consumers will be able to find miniature versions of Upbounders® delightful toys in every Chick-fil-A kids meal at restaurants across the country starting today through June 17th, 2023. The brand is also including a chance to win your favorite full-size version of an Upbounders® toy bundle by visiting www.upbounders.com/prizedraw.
— Kemi Tignor, Founder & CEO
“I am thrilled for kids and parents, who may not know about Upbounders® yet, to enjoy our meaningful play solutions from the child’s wondrous point of view,” said Kemi Tignor, founder of Upbounders®. “Our mission is to get people to pause and delight in the joyfully diverse world we live in.”
Upbounders® has a range of products that celebrate belonging and self-expression through play. Using highly-recognizable scenes, the brand’s original artwork depicts the real-life, joyful world we live in. The world belongs to kids and they need to feel that they belong in the world. From award-winning puzzles to board games to flash cards, Upbounders® is a small woman-owned Minority Business Enterprise for kids ages 6 and under.
Products can be found online at Amazon and at major retailers like Target, Nordstrom, and Kohl’s as well as local shops.
For additional information, visit www.upbounders.com and join the conversation on Instagram.
### END ###
About Upbounders®
At Upbounders®, we understand that no gifting moment should come and go without an opportunity to share items with a child that reflect who they are. Guided and founded by a mother’s knowing sensibilities, Upbounders® was created so that all kids feel a sense of belonging and can play with toys that reflect what’s special about the joyfully diverse world they experience every day. Our award-winning puzzles and games are printed on FSC-certified paper which is sourced in an environmentally friendly, socially responsible, and economically viable manner. For additional information, visit www.upbounders.com. For a chance to win your favorite Upbounders® toy bundle, visit www.upbounders.com/prizedraw.
Press Office
Upbounders® by Little Likes Kids™
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Upbounders® Brand Video, Belonging Begins with Play at Chick-fil-a