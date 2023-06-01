Romp through MDC’s Rockwoods Reservation at a special free family nature exploration event June 17

Body

WILDWOOD, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the entire family to explore nature at a day of discovery and outdoor fun for all ages. MDC presents Rockwoods Romp Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Rockwoods Reservation in Wildwood. Visitors will enjoy a wide variety of nature touch points at this free special event.

Participants can learn about and experience the multiple natural habitats that Rockwoods Reservation Conservation Area offers during this program. These include a pond, a stream, forests, and even a cave ecosystem.

Visitors will have a chance to explore Hamilton Creek, go on a hunt for bugs, view a garden of Missouri native plants, and discover multiple trails of hiking adventure at Rockwoods Reservation. There will also be an “Ask the Agent” table where participants can visit with a conservation agent to get information on hunting and fishing opportunities and other commonly asked questions.

Live music by local musician Marko Polo and his “magic guitar” will entertain young audiences with interactive, kid friendly and educational songs that will engage both body and mind. He will perform from 12:30-1:15 p.m.

Rockwoods Romp is free, and no registration is required to attend the main event. There will also be reservation-only options to go on cave explorations and pond studies during the day, offered while openings last. Find more details about the event and activities at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4dX.

Rockwoods Reservation is 1,880 acres of Missouri Ozarks right in the middle of St. Louis County. The area supports a rich diversity of plant and animal life as well as springs, caves, and rock formations. The area features 13 miles of hiking trails that lead hikers by caves, along Hamilton Creek which flows during wet weather, scenic overlooks, and a giant historic lime kiln.

Rockwoods Reservation Conservation Area is located at 2751 Glencoe Road, off Highway 109 between I-44 and Highway 100.

