MDC and partners come together for O’Fallon Park Family Fun Day and litter cleanup June 28

St. Louis, MO – In the wake of the recent tornado that struck parts of North St. Louis, The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and local organizations are coming together to host O’Fallon Park Family Fun Day: Nature in Your Neighborhood & Environmental Justice Day of Action on Saturday, June 28, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the O’Fallon Park Boathouse, 2001 E Harris Ave, in the City of St. Louis.

This free, family-friendly event offers neighbors a chance to connect with nature, each other, and local support resources - especially in light of the storm’s impact. Families can enjoy a range of nature-based programming throughout the day, including fishing, birdwatching, guided hikes through the park, hands-on educational activities designed for all ages, and more.

Attendees will enjoy treats like free Italian ice and cookout food. They will also be able to connect with a wide range of local nonprofits, neighborhood associations, and environmental justice organizations.

In addition to outdoor fun and educational activities, this year’s event will include a listening session led by the Black Healers Collective to help residents process and share their experiences related to the tornado. Community organizations will be on site to share tornado relief resources and help attendees navigate available support services.

O’Fallon Park Family Fun Day is presented by MDC, North Newstead Association, the City of St. Louis Forestry Division, earthday365, the Black Healers Collective, and Alderwoman Laura Keys, with support from community partners. The event aims to promote healing, resilience, and environmental awareness, offering space for both joy and reflection in the heart of North St. Louis.

Optional Park Cleanup at 9 a.m.:

Before the festivities begin, volunteers are invited to arrive early for a community litter cleanup starting at 9 a.m., led by earthday365. This is a great opportunity to help refresh the park after the storm and show support for the neighborhood.

To register for the cleanup, visit: http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Qh

For more information about O’Fallon Park Family Fun Day, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4F5, or contact Aisha Muhammad at Aisha.Muhammad@mdc.mo.gov.