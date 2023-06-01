Haven Lighting Provides Remote Customer Support Anywhere in the World

The company’s user-driven analytics and cloud-based landscape lighting system enhance customer support around the globe.

HEBRON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Haven Lighting, a leading provider of smart landscape lighting solutions, aims to further revolutionize the user experience with advanced remote support capabilities. The company specializes in cloud-based landscape lighting systems that users can access from anywhere in the world.

Haven’s advanced infrastructure is central to its smart landscape lighting remote support capabilities. With user permission, the company can access customer data, including GPS information, using cloud technology. This enables their support team to gather all the necessary information and analytics to help users transform their properties. Harnessing this data, Haven delivers tailored solutions to customers for everything from troubleshooting and scheduling to zoning. The company’s customer service professionals can quickly identify and resolve server-related issues to optimize landscape lighting system performance and care for customers.

Another central aspect of Haven Lighting’s global remote support is its user-friendly interface. The company designed its systems to simplify and improve customer support, making getting help a hassle-free, intuitive experience.

Haven says it wants to benefit users worldwide with its remote support capabilities. Customers can achieve enhanced landscape lighting operation, energy efficiency, and personalized lighting experiences with customized solutions. The company’s streamlined remote support provides convenience and flexibility to ensure customer satisfaction and optimal landscape lighting operation.

Haven has deployed its state-of-the-art smart color changing landscape lighting systems, like the 9 Series Pro, globally, with its furthest installation in Guam. The company’s lighting technology powers systems in various commercial and residential buildings worldwide, from hotels and bars to homes and condo properties. Named one of Greater Cincinnati’s fastest-growing companies in 2022, Haven is committed to providing unparalleled customer support and seamless networking capabilities.

About Haven Lighting: Based in Hebron, KY, Haven Lighting is a first-of-its-kind, smart landscape lighting company. Founded in 2016, the company came into existence to disrupt the old-fashioned distribution models that fostered a lack of innovation. Since its inception, Haven Lighting has been at the forefront of technological advancement, constantly offering its customers a smarter, more customizable, and more convenient way to light up their homes and businesses.

