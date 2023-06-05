Country Music Songstress Georgette Jones Has Released "Georgette Jones Apple Sin Whiskey"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter, Georgette Jones, daughter of Country Music Hall of Famers Tammy Wynette and George Jones, has launched, Apple Sin, an apple/cinnamon flavored whiskey bottled at 72 proof. The recipe was created by Kentucky Master Distiller, R. Spencer Balentine using his great grandfather's base whiskey recipe orginating in 1920. Not only is Apple Sin a deliciously smooth drink, but could also be used as a baste for meats, apple pie filling, or even poured over ice cream.
Georgette Jones Apple Sin Whiskey won the award for top Apple/Cinnamon whiskey in the 2021 SIP Awards. This honor marks the first time in competition history that a daughter has followed her father's Gold Medal win for her own whiskey brand. Her father, George Jones, had won the prestigious Gold Medal in 2016 for the same category.
To purchase Georgette Jones Apple Sin Whiskey, visit your local liquor store or https://caskcartel.com/products/georgette-jones-apple-sin-whiskey
About Georgette Jones
Known as “Country Music’s First Princess,” the second-generation country music artist performed "Daddy Come Home," a duet she had recorded with her father when she was 10 years old, on the 1981 HBO program "George Jones with a Little Help from His Friends." George and Georgette also performed "You and Me and Time" on the last George Jones album before his death, "Burn Your Playhouse Down: The Unreleased Duets” (2008). A year after Tammy Wynette's death, Georgette paid tribute to her mother on Mother's Day 1999 with the song "I Hope You Knew.” Georgette has carved out a performance career that includes dates at the Grand Ole Opry House and at the iconic Ryman Auditorium.
In addition to singing and songwriting, she is also an author whom wrote the highly acclaimed biographical book, "The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George." The book reflects on life with her famous parents. Jones’ book also provides us with an inside glimpse at the workings of the country music industry. She considers her own life of incorrect turns while looking for true love, her need for a home life, growing as a person, and continuing in the family musical tradition.
Georgette was a featured artist in Episode 2 of “Jills Veranda Nashville,” a Swedish Television/Warner Brothers International Television production hosted by Jill Johnson, Sweden’s Queen of Country Music. The show is streamed on Sveriges Television AB - SVTPLAY.
In the 2022 Showtime original series about her parents, "George & Tammy", Jones has writing credits on two episodes and creative control over how stories about her parents' often-tragic lives in Nashville are retold. She also appeared as a backup singer in the final episode of the series, which is in large part derived from Jones’ book. The limited series stars Oscar and Golden Globe winner Jessica Chastain and Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Michael Shannon.
Additional on-screen credits include appearances with Leslie Jordan and Olivia Newton-John in five episodes of the 2008 television series "Sordid Lives" as her mother Tammy Wynette. Jones sang on the soundtrack for the program as well.
As a solo artist, Jones has recorded five albums: "Slightly Used Woman" (2010), "Strong Enough to Cry" (2011), “’Till I Can Make It On My Own" (2013), "This Is Christmas" (2013), and "Skin" (2019), as well as the duet with her father, "You and Me and Time." She has also collaborated with other artists, including a duet with Billy Yates, "Golden Ring," a duet with Mark McGuinn, "Better a Painful Ending," which appears on McGuinn’s album "One Man's Crazy" (2015), and "I Know What You Did Last Night" feat. Vince Gill (2019).
For more information on Georgette Jones, visit the following:
Website: www.georgettejones.net
Facebook: www.facebook.com/georgettejonesmusic
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/georgettejoneslennon/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@georgettejonesmusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/georgette_jones
YouTube: @georgettejones
Pamela L. Lewis FRSA
Georgette Jones Apple Sin Whiskey won the award for top Apple/Cinnamon whiskey in the 2021 SIP Awards. This honor marks the first time in competition history that a daughter has followed her father's Gold Medal win for her own whiskey brand. Her father, George Jones, had won the prestigious Gold Medal in 2016 for the same category.
To purchase Georgette Jones Apple Sin Whiskey, visit your local liquor store or https://caskcartel.com/products/georgette-jones-apple-sin-whiskey
About Georgette Jones
Known as “Country Music’s First Princess,” the second-generation country music artist performed "Daddy Come Home," a duet she had recorded with her father when she was 10 years old, on the 1981 HBO program "George Jones with a Little Help from His Friends." George and Georgette also performed "You and Me and Time" on the last George Jones album before his death, "Burn Your Playhouse Down: The Unreleased Duets” (2008). A year after Tammy Wynette's death, Georgette paid tribute to her mother on Mother's Day 1999 with the song "I Hope You Knew.” Georgette has carved out a performance career that includes dates at the Grand Ole Opry House and at the iconic Ryman Auditorium.
In addition to singing and songwriting, she is also an author whom wrote the highly acclaimed biographical book, "The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George." The book reflects on life with her famous parents. Jones’ book also provides us with an inside glimpse at the workings of the country music industry. She considers her own life of incorrect turns while looking for true love, her need for a home life, growing as a person, and continuing in the family musical tradition.
Georgette was a featured artist in Episode 2 of “Jills Veranda Nashville,” a Swedish Television/Warner Brothers International Television production hosted by Jill Johnson, Sweden’s Queen of Country Music. The show is streamed on Sveriges Television AB - SVTPLAY.
In the 2022 Showtime original series about her parents, "George & Tammy", Jones has writing credits on two episodes and creative control over how stories about her parents' often-tragic lives in Nashville are retold. She also appeared as a backup singer in the final episode of the series, which is in large part derived from Jones’ book. The limited series stars Oscar and Golden Globe winner Jessica Chastain and Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Michael Shannon.
Additional on-screen credits include appearances with Leslie Jordan and Olivia Newton-John in five episodes of the 2008 television series "Sordid Lives" as her mother Tammy Wynette. Jones sang on the soundtrack for the program as well.
As a solo artist, Jones has recorded five albums: "Slightly Used Woman" (2010), "Strong Enough to Cry" (2011), “’Till I Can Make It On My Own" (2013), "This Is Christmas" (2013), and "Skin" (2019), as well as the duet with her father, "You and Me and Time." She has also collaborated with other artists, including a duet with Billy Yates, "Golden Ring," a duet with Mark McGuinn, "Better a Painful Ending," which appears on McGuinn’s album "One Man's Crazy" (2015), and "I Know What You Did Last Night" feat. Vince Gill (2019).
For more information on Georgette Jones, visit the following:
Website: www.georgettejones.net
Facebook: www.facebook.com/georgettejonesmusic
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/georgettejoneslennon/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@georgettejonesmusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/georgette_jones
YouTube: @georgettejones
Pamela L. Lewis FRSA
PLA Media
+1 615-327-0100
info@plamedia.com