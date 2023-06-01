Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,710 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,652 in the last 365 days.

Another Ninth Circuit habeas relief grant for a California death row inmate

For the second time in eight days, the Ninth Circuit has vacated a death sentence that had been affirmed by the California Supreme Court despite a standard of review that is highly deferential to state court rulings. Like last week’s deicision, the federal appeals court leaves intact the habeas petitioner’s conviction, this one for a 1988 double murder. The petitioner, Colin Dickey, was convicted under a felony-murder theory for aiding and abetting the two murders.

You just read:

Another Ninth Circuit habeas relief grant for a California death row inmate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more