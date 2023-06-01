(Subscription required) With a statutory deadline fast approaching, lawmakers may turn to the state budget to extend the authority for courts to hold remote proceedings in civil cases. If Gov. Gavin Newsom does not sign the legislation by the end of June, courts will lose the ability starting in July to continue using the popular remote technology in civil hearings.
Courts' Remote Hearing Authority in Limbo as Legislation Lingers
