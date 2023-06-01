ANNE M. GANNON, CONSTITUTIONAL TAX COLLECTOR SERVING PALM BEACH COUNTY, FILES FOR RE-ELECTION
My focus continues to be exceptional service for more than 1.4M residents of Palm Beach County, & I am looking forward to continuing my efforts to bring enhancements to the office of the tax collector”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Anne M. Gannon officially kicks off her re-election campaign by filing for re-election as Palm Beach County’s Constitutional Tax Collector.
— Anne Gannon
“Today, I am honored to launch my re-election to serve another term as the Constitutional Tax Collector for Palm Beach County. My focus continues to be exceptional service for the more than 1.4 million residents of Palm Beach County, and I am looking forward to continuing my efforts to bring enhancements to the office of the tax collector,” says Anne Gannon. “I am proud of the work we do to protect taxpayer dollars through money-saving initiatives and our efforts to recover and collect millions of tax dollars owed to the citizens of Palm Beach County.”
Anne is proud of the many enhancements she has delivered to advance the capabilities of the services her office provides. From offering greater online transactions to innovative vehicle registration kiosks in several Publix stores throughout Palm Beach County, Anne’s priority is to make it easier for residents to do business with her office.
Anne places tremendous value on client feedback to help her office better understand client’s needs and to enhance her agency’s performance. In fact, each month, her office distributes more than 40,000 client satisfaction surveys to clients who visit a service center or contact her office by phone. She and her team are proud that, on average, 79% of survey respondents rate their interaction with Anne’s office as positive. This compares to a national average of 62% for “like” local government offices.
Leading a team of more than 320 employees across six locations, employee health and wellness are important to Anne, and her wellness initiative is designed to reduce the incidence of chronic disease. As a result of her efforts, her office was awarded the “Fit Friendly Workplace” designation in 2015 by the American Heart Association.
Anne is proud of the many awards her agency has been honored to receive, including her seventh straight Legacy Award for “Excellence and Innovation in Financial Operations” from the Florida Tax Collectors Association. In addition, her agency has been awarded multiple awards in recognition of the outstanding communication and marketing materials published and available to the residents of Palm Beach County.
Anne Gannon began her rich and distinguished career in public service in 2000 when she was elected to the Florida Legislature, representing the 88th House District. She is most proud of her role in creating and funding domestic violence centers and creating legislation making human trafficking a crime in Florida.
Anne, an avid gardener, is honored to have been appointed to the board of directors for the Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County. She is also a member of the Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce and served twelve years on the board of directors for JFK Medical Center.
Gannon attended Florida Atlantic University, where she majored in political science. She also attended Barry University and Palm Beach State College, where she studied business administration.
Anne has called Palm Beach County home for more than 30 years.
