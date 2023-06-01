Register for Second Annual Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) Conference

The Maine Department of Education is proud to partner with Jobs for Maine Grads (JMG) on the Second Annual Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) Conference. This is a 2-night, 3-day intensive designed to equip educators with the skills and facilitated planning time to build or expand quality ELO programming for Maine students. Come and go as needed.

August 14-16

University of Maine at Orono

Session Leaders from all over Maine and New Hampshire will focus on topics such as:

Maine DOE Listening Session

Supporting ESOL Students

ELOs & Special Education

Apprenticeships

Marketing Strategies

Strategies for Engaging School-Based Colleagues in the Administration of ELOs

Leveraging ELOs to Attain Industry-Recognized Credentials

Various Sessions on Community Partnerships

ELO Data & Building presentations for School Boards

Aligning ELOs to college credit

Administrators and ELO

School Counselors and ELO

Teachers and ELO

Establishing a Program

LMS session: What the LMS can do for you?

Designing a Group ELO

Skill-Builders and Scaffolding

Examples Sessions on Passion Projects, Core Credit ELOs

Statewide Capacity/Structure

Maine DOE: Recognizing Credit-Bearing ELOs

Mini-ELOs: Stackable Learning

Can We? Project

The ELO Approach: Redefining How We Think About Curriculum Delivery

Maine DOE: ELOs & The Whole Student Approach

