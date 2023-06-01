HBCU STEM Scholarship in honor of General Charles McGee is “Living Monument” for the famed Tuskegee Airman

SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Iota Upsilon Lambda Chapter in Montgomery County (MD), a demonstrated community service leader and visionary for the establishment of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Memorial has established the Brigadier General Charles E. McGee STEM Scholarship. Students may apply for the scholarship by visiting: www.CharlesMcGeeStem.org

The scholarship is a “living monument” to recognize and continue the legacy of this famed Tuskegee Airman, which will aid African American high school and college students who pursue STEM degrees at any of the nearly 100 historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Brigadier General Charles McGee, an American hero and national treasure, entered eternal rest on January 16, 2022, at age 102. During his amazing life, he flew 409 aerial fighter combat missions in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He holds the record for the highest three-war total of fighter combat missions of any pilot in U.S. Air Force history. He is enshrined in the National Aviation Hall of Fame. His military service began as one of the Tuskegee Airmen in the 332nd, famed pioneers who fought racial prejudices to fly and fight for their country in World War II. General McGee was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity for 81 years and was active in the Montgomery County (MD) Chapter for nearly 30 years, where he inspired and mentored three generations of Alpha men, thousands of STEM students, and millions of Americans.

HBCUs produce roughly 25% of STEM degrees for all African American students. However, most HBCUs are extraordinarily underfunded. The total endowment for the nearly 100 HBCUs combined is less than half of many larger state universities. It is with your individual, corporate and community support of this scholarship program that our youth can earn college degrees in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics at any of the HBCUs they chose to attend.

The program which is hosted within our historic 501(c)(3) museum and education center creates an opportunity to provide need-based financial support directly to African American youth to matriculate at any of our nation’s HBCUs and continue the legacy for which General McGee dedicated his life’s work.

We are actively soliciting public, corporate and community partner support to make this living monument a reality. To donate please visit: www.CharlesMcGeeStem.org. For more information, please visit our website or reach us by email: McGeeStem@IUL1906.org.

The aim of the Alpha Phi Alpha Brigadier General Charles McGee Youth STEM Scholarship Program is to increase the STEM pipeline for African American youth while continuing the legacy of the legendary fighter pilot and Tuskegee Airman who gave us the mantra, “perceive, prepare, perform and persevere.” The program is hosted within our historic 501(c)(3) museum and education center and includes the KID Museum summer camps and HBCU college scholarships.

