Andrew Gold “The Fraternal Order Of The All – Greetings From Planet Love” Reissued on CD and Vinyl July 28, 2023
Andrew Gold's pastiche psychedelic masterpiece featuring 10cc legend Graham Gouldman on CD and Limited Edition Double 10-inch LP Splatter VinylASHEVILLE, NC, USA, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrew Gold’s pastiche psychedelic masterpiece “The Fraternal Order of the All – Greetings from Planet Love” will be released on CD on July 28, 2023.
Initially released in 1997, the album was conceived by Andrew Gold as a tribute to late 60s psychedelic rock. His remarkable compositions were wonderful stylistic evocations of artists such as The Beatles, The Beach Boys, The Byrds and The Doors.
The project saw Gold create the fictitious band The Fraternal Order of the All, in reality Andrew playing most of the instrumentation and singing, along with guest musicians such as 10cc legend Graham Gouldman.
Also available as a limited edition double LP is pressed on 10-inch colored splatter vinyl and features a newly designed lavish gatefold sleeve.
Track Listing
1 Greetings from Planet Love
2 Rainbow People
3 Love Tonight
4 Chasing My Tail
5 Swirl
6 Tuba Rye and Will’s Son / Balloon in the Sky
7 King of Showbiz
8 Whirl
9 Freelove Baby
10 Groovy Party at Jimmy’s Magic Pad
11 It’s Beautiful
12 Wink of the Third Eye
13 It Has No Eyes But Sight
14 Twirl
15 Space and Time
16 Time is Standing Still
17 Ride the Snake
18 Mr Plastic Business Man
19 Ccosmicc Ccarnivall
20 Tomorrow Drop Dead
To pre-order: https://www.cherryred.co.uk/product/andrew-gold-the-fraternal-order-of-the-all-greetings-from-planet-love-cd-edition/
