Through ACEs Education, the “TASIE Project” is Changing the Standard of Pediatric Care in the US

EAST WINDSOR, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Jersey Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics (NJAAP) is working in partnership with Safe & Sound’s Center for Youth Wellness (CYW) to address adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) in pediatric practices. The Trauma-Informed ACEs Screening & Intervention Evaluation Project ECHO (TASIE Project) is a 3-year initiative through a Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) grant. They are seeking Request for Proposal (RFP) Applications for Cohort 3 from pediatric practices across the United States.

"As a pediatrician, I was aware of the importance of screening for ACEs to better understand the needs of those I serve. The TASIE Project took this further by helping our practice support our families both with educational handouts and resources, which has been well received by our patients," stated pediatrician and Cohort 1 participant Puthenmadam Radhakrishnan, MD, MPH, FAAP of Bellevue Pediatrics.

The CYW and NJAAP team are working together to educate pediatric healthcare teams with a trauma-informed approach to implement an ACEs screening and intervention pilot using the Pediatric ACEs and Life Events Screener (PEARLS) tool. In addition, the practice sites participate in a 9-month Quality Improvement Project ECHO.

"We know a lot of our families have experienced trauma or significant adversity. Even when families don't feel comfortable disclosing the total number of ACEs their children have endured, the TASIE project provides a way to initiate a conversation around stress and resilience,” said pediatrician and Cohort 1 participant Julia Lane Mitchell, MD, FAAP of Smoketown Family Wellness Center.

Pediatric practices selected for Cohort 3 will receive a $15,000 stipend along with CMC/MOC Points. The RFP Application for Cohort 3 will open on June 8th, 2023. Applications will be due on July 21st, 2023. Interested pediatric practices should visit the “TASIE Project” website (www.njaap.org/tasie) for eligibility requirements, important dates, and informational webinars.

About Safe & Sound

Safe & Sound, a nationally recognized, San Francisco-based child advocacy organization, seeks to strengthen families and end child abuse through trauma-informed, evidence-based services, education, partnership, and advocacy. Safe & Sound has helped lead systems change that has reduced the rate of child abuse in San Francisco by 65% and reduced entries into foster care by over 50% in the last 15 years. Founded in 1973, Safe & Sound has worked for nearly five decades to prevent child abuse and reduce its devastating impact. Safe & Sound recently merged with the Center for Youth Wellness leading national efforts to advance pediatric medicine and transform the way society responds to children exposed to ACEs and toxic stress. Safe & Sound’s vision is to end child abuse in San Francisco in two generations (50 years). Each year, its programs reach approximately 10,000 children, parents, and caregivers throughout the San Francisco Greater Bay Area. Website: https://safeandsound.org/

About NJAAP

New Jersey Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of children in the state of New Jersey. The growing Chapter represents over 1,900 pediatricians and other pediatric healthcare professionals located in every county throughout New Jersey. NJAAP provides a strong voice on behalf of children, the adults in their lives and the pediatricians who care for them. The Chapter is a Project ECHO Hub and a Pediatric Portfolio Sponsor for the American Board of Pediatrics, which authorizes the Chapter to develop Part 2 and Part 4 activities including those that are focused on QI and improving professional practice. NJAAP has a long history of providing QI education to pediatric practices. In the last five years alone, NJAAP has offered 13 MOC Part 4 programs on topics including ACEs, Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention, and Mental Health. Website: https://njaap.org/

About HRSA

HRSA programs provide equitable health care to people who are geographically isolated and economically or medically vulnerable. HRSA’s mission is to improve health outcomes and achieve health equity through access to quality services, a skilled health workforce, and innovative, high-value programs. The Maternal and Child Health Bureau administers programs, supports research, and invests in workforce training to ensure the health and well-being of mothers, children, and families across their lives. In partnership with states and communities, the Bureau supports health care and public health services for an estimated 55 million people nationwide.

This project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $960,000 with no percentage financed with non-governmental sources. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government. For more information, please visit HRSA.gov.