Heidi Murkoff, Author of the What to Expect® Book Series, will join the NJAAP Annual Conference & Exhibition

New Jersey Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics Logo Picture of Author, Heidi Murkoff

EAST WINDSOR, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Jersey Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics (NJAAP) announces that Heidi Murkoff, author of the parenting book “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” and nonprofit founder of the What to Expect Project, will be attending this year’s NJAAP Annual Conference as a featured guest. The Annual Conference & Exhibition, held on Wednesday, June 7th, at The Palace at Somerset Park, features workshops that specialize in covering the latest advances in pediatric healthcare. Heidi Murkoff will be signing free copies of her parenting and pregnancy books for conference attendees.

“For nearly four decades, Heidi’s parenting and pregnancy books have served as an invaluable resource for expecting parents and caregivers across the globe. Her work is integral to the support of early childhood development and nurturing relationships between children and their caregivers,” states Chief Executive Officer of the New Jersey Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics, Felicia K. Taylor, MBA, CAE.

This conference also features distinguished speakers such as Meg Fisher, MD, FAAP, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist, and Mark Del Monte, JD, Chief Executive Officer, and Vice President of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

By attending this important conference, pediatric healthcare providers are helping NJAAP continue to positively impact the lives of children and families across the state. Registration, exhibitor, and sponsorship information for the NJAAP Annual Conference & Exhibition on Wednesday, June 7th can be found here: https://njaap.org/events/2023ac/

About the New Jersey Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics:

The mission of the New Jersey Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics (NJAAP) is the attainment of optimal health, safety and well-being of New Jersey’s infants, children, adolescents, young adults and promotion of pediatricians, primary care pediatricians, pediatric medical sub specialists and pediatric surgical specialists as the best qualified of all health professionals to provide child healthcare.