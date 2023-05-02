Celebrating the Champions of Children at the NJ Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics 13th Annual Children’s Ball

Help make a difference in the lives of children across New Jersey.

EAST WINDSOR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Jersey Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics announces the 13th Annual Children’s Ball, held on Wednesday, May 10th, at The Palace at Somerset Park. This charity gala honors the individuals and organizations that have significantly impacted families across the state. Proceeds raised will go directly to programs to continue improving the health, safety, and well-being of all children in New Jersey.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to receive this award. It has been a privilege to work with children and families. I am continuously inspired by the dedication and hard work of my fellow pediatricians, nurses, residents, students, and of course, patients. This award is a reflection of the commitment and passion of the entire pediatric community in NJ who share one unified mission - improve the health of ALL children in NJ,” said Shilpa Pai, MD, FAAP, who will be awarded the Pediatrician of the Year for her role as the founder and director of the Resident Education in Advocacy and Community Health (REACH) Program, among other accomplishments.

The event will feature five honorees, who will be recognized for their care, support, and advocacy for children and families in New Jersey. You can support the event by becoming a sponsor, donating a silent auction item, or purchasing tickets for you or your organization to attend the gala.

By supporting this important event, you are helping NJAAP support the healthcare professionals in New Jersey to continue to positively impact the lives of children and families across the state. Tickets and Sponsorship information for the 13th Annual Children’s Ball on Wednesday, May 10th, can be found here: https://njaap.org/events/cball/

About the New Jersey Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics:

The mission of the New Jersey Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics (NJAAP) is the attainment of optimal health, safety and well-being of New Jersey’s infants, children, adolescents, young adults and promotion of pediatricians, primary care pediatricians, pediatric medical sub specialists and pediatric surgical specialists as the best qualified of all health professionals to provide child healthcare.