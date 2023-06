Shawn Galloway to Present at ASSP’s Safety 2023 Conference in San Antonio

Shawn Galloway Bridge to Excellence ebook ProAct Safety logo

Safety leadership and strategy expert will discuss efforts toward sustainability of safety excellence.

proven model to identify what to focus on within any organization to move from compliance to achieving safety excellence ” — Shawn Galloway

HOUSTON, TX, USA, June 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of leadership and safety excellence strategies, announced the company’s CEO, Shawn M. Galloway, will deliver a session at the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) Safety 2023 conference in San Antonio, Texas. The conference will take place at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention.Monday, June 5 (11a-12p):Build Your Bridge: From Compliance to High ReliabilityThe Bridge to ExcellenceTM is a proven model to identify what to focus on within any organization to move from compliance to achieving safety excellence and becoming a highly reliable organization. Explore new thinking on how to create business excellence through safety excellence.ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAYShawn M. Galloway is the CEO of ProAct Safety and coauthor of several bestselling books. As a consultant, trusted advisor to global corporations, and keynote speaker, he has helped hundreds of organizations within every major industry to improve safety strategy, culture, leadership and employee engagement. He is also the host of the highly acclaimed weekly podcast series Safety Culture Excellenceand a columnist for several magazines. Read more about him and his work at www.ShawnMGalloway.com ABOUT PROACT SAFETYProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and performance projects in nearly every major industry worldwide.