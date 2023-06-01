How You Can Help Fight Long COVID

Cross-posted from NIH COVID-19 Research

NIH launched the Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) InitiativeExit Disclaimer in early 2021 to identify risk factors and causes of Long COVID to help understand how it can be prevented or treated in the future. Your experiences — whether you have long-term COVID-19 symptoms, had COVID-19 and recovered, recently tested positive for COVID-19, or never had COVID-19 — are critical to helping scientists study these symptoms.

Reach out if you or someone you know might be interested in volunteering for a studyExit Disclaimer. Compensation may be available. Pregnant people can participate, and children can also take part in some studies if they wish to and if they have the consent of a parent or guardian.

Participate in an Adult Long COVID Study

Participate in a Pediatric Long COVID Study

As part of RECOVER, the Pediatric COVID Outcomes Study (PECOS) is monitoring up to 5,000 children and young adults who previously tested positive for COVID-19. The study, which evaluates how COVID-19 affects participants’ physical and mental health for a total of 3 years, is taking place in Washington, D.C., and Bethesda, Maryland.

Newborns, children, teens, and young adults up to age 25 may take part in the Understanding the Long-term Impact of COVID on Children and Families study, which is taking place at 65 locations in the United States. If you or your child has COVID-19, Long COVID, or MIS-C or may have been exposed to COVID-19, you may be eligible for the study. The study is open to pregnant people and to people who never had COVID-19.

CDC is inviting people aged 6 months and older in New Orleans, Louisiana, to take part in the Collection of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Virus Secretions and Serum for Countermeasure Development Scientists are collecting samples of blood, urine, saliva, stool, and tears from about 2,000 people who have COVID-19 or Long COVID or who have recovered from the disease. The results may lead to new ideas for treating and preventing COVID-19.

Learn more about Long COVID, its symptoms, and what scientists currently know about it.

[Visit HIV.gov’s page on COVID-19 and People with HIV to learn about the intersection between COVID-19 and HIV and find federal resources for people with HIV and the health care providers and organizations who work with them.]