FEMA is Hiring Tennesseans – Join the Tornado Recovery Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – FEMA is seeking Tennessee residents to fill a growing list of positions to assist with recovery from the March 31 to April 1, 2023, storms and tornadoes. Current jobs are based in Nashville.

Immediate openings are available to qualified candidates with diverse backgrounds to fill a variety of emergency management functions. The temporary positions are for 120 days and may be extended in 120-day increments up to a year, based on the needs of the recovery mission. Employment includes sick leave, health benefits and up to 11 paid holidays.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and a U.S. citizen. Selected candidates will be required to complete a background investigation, which includes fingerprinting. FEMA is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

The following postings are available in Nashville; they are open for a limited time and will fill quickly. To find FEMA local hire listings where the hyperlink is not provided below, go to USAJOBS - Search and scroll down:

To apply for any of these positions, visit usajobs.gov and search for keywords “local hire” and enter “Nashville, Tennessee” for location. Detailed information is provided for each position including pay and benefits. To submit your application, create an account in USAjobs.gov and upload your resume and documents. You will be contacted via email, phone or mail about the hiring process. You can also link to the usajobs.gov FEMA listings through the HANDSHAKE jobs app and the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development at Jobs4TN.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx.

Hiring locally helps build FEMA’s disaster recovery workforce because many FEMA employees began their FEMA careers as local hires after major disasters in their states.

If you have a specific question about working for FEMA in Tennessee, email FEMA-DR-4691-4701-TN-HR@FEMA.DHS.GOV.

For the latest information on Tennessee’s recovery from the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes, visit FEMA.gov/Disaster/4701. You may also follow TN.gov/TEMA; Twitter.com/TEMA, Facebook.com/TNDisasterInfo, @FEMARegion4/Twitter and Facebook.com/FEMA.