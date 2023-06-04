Cupshe Celebrates 8th Birthday with Exclusive Collaboration with Chanel Iman, Heather Rae El Moussa, Brittany Cartwright
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cupshe, the global fashion and beachwear e-tailer, is celebrating its 8th birthday with the launch of its latest “BeMe; The Cupshe Birthday Collection” in collaboration with three influential women – supermodel and mother, Chanel Iman, real estate investor and Selling Sunset personality, Heather Rae El Moussa and Vanderpump Rules star and mother, Brittany Cartwright. Now available for early access exclusively on Cupshe.com, the collection features a variety of swim and beachwear inspired by these amazing women and the brand's dedication to inclusivity.
Since its launch in 2015, Cupshe has remained dedicated to empowering women through accessibly priced, quality fashion and swimwear. As the brand celebrates its 8th birthday with the launch of BeMe; The Cupshe Birthday Collection, Cupshe aims to further strengthen its commitment of inspiring women to embrace their individuality while feeling confident and beautiful in their own skin. The partnership with Iman, El Moussa, and Cartwright is a reflection of the company's dedication to highlighting extraordinary, diverse women who break barriers and inspire women everywhere to exude confidence and authenticity.
“To celebrate Cupshe’s 8th anniversary we’re proud to present ‘BeMe’, a campaign that encourages us to embrace our own individualities,” says Jessie Han, Senior Marketing Director at Cupshe. “We’ve partnered with diverse icons Chanel Iman, Heather Rae EI Moussa, and Brittany Cartwright Cauchi, whose bold authenticity encapsulates the true meaning of this campaign. We hope ‘BeMe’ serves as a catalyst, motivating all of us to be our true selves. Thank you to everyone that’s been a part of Cupshe’s journey over the past 8 years, cheers to many more!”
BeMe; The Cupshe Birthday Collection features 56 swim styles and 20 cover-up styles ranging from sizes XS to XL, and is divided into three subcollections defined by each woman’s style. Chanel's collection includes floral, green, and blue bikinis, sarongs, and maxi dresses. Heather's collection showcases royal blue and black bikinis, dresses and kimonos. Brittany's collection features metallic, pink and warm-toned one-piece swimsuits, sarongs and kimonos. An additional plus size range is available in sizes 0X to 3X and features 20 one-piece swimsuits, bikinis and cover-ups styles.
"Take it from a mom and a mom to be, perfect pieces for the sun, comfort and style is everything I love about Cupshe,” says Iman. “No matter your shape, size or color there is something perfect waiting for you in my new collection. Swim for all!”
“Our bodies are something to celebrate and feel proud of, which is something I feel extra passionate about after having a baby boy at the beginning of this year,” says El Moussa. “I feel confident and empowered and Cupshe’s ‘Be Me’ campaign aligns so perfectly with that. This collection is for everyone and encourages you to embrace your individuality and love yourself for who you are because you are beautiful!"
"This collaboration features styles that will make every woman feel confident, comfortable, and empowered when wearing them,” says Cartwright. “From the swimsuits to the cover-ups, women of all shapes and sizes will feel beautiful in the sexy, flirty and sophisticated styles we've created."
The collection ships globally with retail prices ranging from $14.99 - $45.99 USD. Campaign images and line sheets can be found here.
About Cupshe:
Founded in 2015, Cupshe is the No.1 vacation lifestyle fashion brand dedicated to offering swimwear and apparel inspired by and created for the most vibrant, fun, and fearless women all over the world. Cupshe is committed to staying true to its mission of empowering women everywhere to look and feel their best in quality, elevated and accessible swimwear. Celebrity fans of Cupshe include Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Jojo Fletcher, Olivia Culpo, Hilary Duff, Bella Thorne, Jamie Chung, Brandi Cyrus and more. For more information, visit cupshe.com.
