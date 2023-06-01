The Universal Womens Network™ declares June 2 SupportHER™ Day and Challenges Everyone to Play a Role to Advance Women
We are challenging everyone to take one action to advance a woman in their network workplace and community. Be a visible SupportHER™ and inspire change.
Now more than ever, it is critical for everyone to play a role to champion women. SupportHERs (male allies), play a critical role to level the playing field and achieving equality.”CALGARY, AB, NORTH AMERICA, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Universal Womens Network™ declares the June 2 as SupportHER™ Day. Everyone Plays a Role to SupportHER™.
For the past nine years, Monica Kretschmer, CEO, Universal Womens Network™, has created a network to unlock the ripple effect to advance women with like-minded entrepreneurs and business leaders across diverse industries. What makes them unique? For starters, they are a women-owned company created by a woman for women. They believe that by inviting men to the conversation and strategically aligning with companies committed to equity, diversity and inclusion as visible SupportHER™ champions they can inspire change for a more equitable world.
The Universal Womens Network™ — the organization behind the Women of Inspiration™ Awards — honours the achievements of women and SupportHERs (male allies) across North America. Committed to equity, diversity and inclusion, the Women of Inspiration™ Awards raise the bar for women to be seen, heard and valued. The annual inspirational event features like-minded companies and business leaders from diverse industries where awards are given for an inspiring and meaningful experience. The featured keynote and performances are powerful elements created to honour and celebrate the accomplishments of women and the allies who SupportHER™ from across North America. Nominate a Woman of Inspiration (or SupportHER) WOI2023 Awards Nominate (or Apply). #WOI2023InspireChange
According to the United Nations report, “Progress on the Sustainability Development Goals”, it will take 286 years to close the global gender gap. Women’s representation in positions of power and decision-making remains below parity. We need visible representation at all levels where decisions are made.
“Now more than ever, it is critical for everyone to play a role to champion women. SupportHERs (male allies), play a critical role to level the playing field and achieving equality,” says Monica Kretschmer, CEO of the Universal Womens Network Inc. In 2018, at the height of #metoo, my son was twelve. I recall thinking where are the good guys? Where are the male role models for our boys? Where are the voices of the male leaders who understand the role they play to inspire change for a more equitable world?
“SupportHER™” was a word Kretschmer coined in 2018, to invite men to the conversation as our allies. Since that time, Kretschmer has created a SupportHER™ award category at the Women of Inspiration™ Awards to recognize male allies. There is also a SupportHER™ Certification Program for work places to educate and empower their teams for a more inclusive culture. She knew we needed more and wanted to create a movement for everyone to take action.
We are declaring June 2 International #SupportHER™ Day and challenging everyone to take action to champion for a woman in their network, workplace and community. “Everyone plays a role,” says Kretschmer.
The BCG Gender Diversity Survey reported male involvement in Gender Diversity Programs is strongly correlated with progress toward gender diversity.
• 96% reported their company made good progress towards gender diversity in the past three years when men are involved.
• 30% reported men are not involved.
By recognizing the achievements of women, you value their contribution, bring awareness to industries underrepresented by women, and elevate leaders (at all levels) and positions of power to what is possible.
The Universal Womens Network™ believes everyone plays a role to advance women. We are challenging everyone to take one action to advance a woman in their network workplace and community. Be a visible SupportHER™ and inspire change to achieve equality. We must celebrate positive change, break barriers and take action to inspire change.
Who is a SupportHER™? A SupportHER™ is a champion (male or female, all genders) who promotes the success and advancement of women in their networks, workplaces and communities.
HOW TO PARTICIPATE – BE A VISIBLE SupportHER™
• Take one action (or more) to SupportHER™
• Share your story with us on social media about your SupportHERs
• Nominate a Woman of Inspiration™ or SupportHER™
Help spread the word in your network. Tag us on social #SupportHERDay #Inspirechange
• Challenge your employees to take action (network, workplace and community).
• Provide training and awareness to the systemic challenges and barriers women face.
• Engage leaders in positions of power and provide .
• Lead by example in your industry to inspire change.
• Promote a SupportHER™ culture of allyship.
• Support your company goals and initiatives for EDI (equal pay, flexible work environments, removing biases, providing training and opportunities for leadership development).
• Create Supplier Diversity Programs for women-owned businesses and visible minorities.
• Invest in women-owned businesses and buy from women.
• Write a referral or testimonial, sponsor, and make introductions to key stakeholders.
• Be a champion when she is not in the room.
• Host diverse panels that include women and men.
• Educate yourself on others by having a conversation.
Contact us about SupportHER™ Certification and Programs to engage your workplace and be a visible #SupportHER™ in your industry.
