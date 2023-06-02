THRILLING MOMENTS AWAIT: 2023 BLACK MUSIC HONORS TAKES BLACK MUSIC MONTH TO NEW HEIGHTS, PREMIERES ON STELLAR NETWORK

Co-Hosts DeRay Davis and LeToya Luckett embrace the stage at the 8th Annual Black Music Honors Singer Robin Thicke shines in a vibrant red suit as he pays tribute to Bobby Caldwell during his captivating performance at the 8th Annual Black Music Honors DaBrat electrifies the stage with an incredible performance as she pays homage to the legendary Missy Elliott during the 8th Annual Black Music Honors

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The 8th Annual Black Music Honors will keep music lovers glued to their seats for a not-to-be-missed electrifying experience debuting on The Stellar Network June 3. The highly-anticipated showcase of trailblazing music legends, delivers breathtaking performances and must-watch moments dedicated to celebrating the essence of Black Music Month. The excitement continues all month long with national syndication broadcast running from June 10 to July 2 and a special airing on Bounce TV on Juneteenth (June 19).The 2023 Black Music Honors takes viewers to different levels of excitement through the rich tapestry of Black musical excellence from soul-stirring gospel to nostalgic R&B and energetic Hip-Hop. Whether young or aging gracefully, watchers rediscover music from the airwaves of yesterday as each song takes viewers back to the moment they first heard these radio hits. The raspy, soulful Anthony Hamilton leaves the crowd wanting more after singing ballads "Charlene" and "The Point of It All” with an unexpected feature performance by rapper David Banner. Xscape’s Latosha returns to the stage turning heads and reminding us of her vocal chops for the incredible Evelyn “Champagne'' King tribute that also features the radiant Elle Varner and the harmonious voices of The Shindellas giving watchers no choice, but to stand up and dance.Exhibiting the transformative power of contemporary gospel music, The Hawkins Family tribute takes you to church for an unforgettable performance including Mary Mary’s Tina Campbell, Kelontae Gavin, Pastor Beverly Crawford, Melvin Williams and Zacardi Cortez. The exhilarating moment concluded with an exciting vocal showdown that left even the performers themselves wanting more, barely making it off stage."I'm amazed to witness the rise of so many talented young artists in 2023," shares Tramaine Hawkins. "Their music carries hints of the songwriting legacy from our family, which continues to resonate powerfully even today."Other highlights include a special ode to the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop that will transform living rooms into a thrilling party featuring rapper Juvenile with anthems that rocked the 90s and early 2000s. Audiences will sway in a slow dance to heart throbbing moments including Robin Thicke's rendition of Bobby Caldwell's timeless classic "What You Won't Do For Love" and an intimate concert experience by a superb male R&B lineup of Dave Hollister, Kenny Lattimore and Raheem DeVaughn transporting viewers through the expansive catalog of honoree Jeffrey Osborne.“When I was growing up and just starting out, I never saw myself as a legend,” says Jeffrey Osborne. It was my mother who served as my driving force, teaching me to believe in myself, and my wife who fearlessly supported me when I ventured beyond my successful group in times of transition and uncertainty."The excitement level explodes as knockout performances by Lil' Mo, Sheléa, Sevyn Streeter, and Tweet dominate the stage, leaving the audience speechless and unable to fully capture the experience in words. Adding to the astonishment, a surprise performance by Da Brat leaves even honoree Missy Elliott speechless and in awe.As an honoree, SWV touched hearts with their emotional speech, shedding tears and sharing their personal truths. Member Coko says, "Thank God after 31 years, we are still standing. We felt overlooked and unappreciated, so this is extra special."DeRay Davis, with his naturally witted and down-to-earth punch lines, and LeToya Luckett, showcasing an array of fierce fashion moments, flawlessly steered the remarkable show filled with laughter, style, and an appreciation for the extraordinary contributions of Black music. To witness the numerous unforgettable moments of the show, tune in to the premiere on The Stellar Network on June 3 at 8 p.m. ET. You can find the network on Charter Spectrum and Verizon Fios. Check with your local provider for availability in your area. For specific air dates in your local area between June 10 and July 2, please check here. Don't miss the special broadcast on Bounce TV as part of your Juneteenth celebration on June 19 at 7 p.m. ET.The 8th Annual Black Music Honors is executive produced by Don Jackson, with Jennifer J. Jackson serving as producer and executive in charge of production, and Michael A. Johnson as producer and director.Click on DOWNLOAD to see exciting photos from the Blue Carpet.Click on this LINK to download photos from the show.ABOUT BLACK MUSIC HONORSBlack Music Honors is an annual two-hour event that acknowledges the legendary African-American artists who have influenced and made significant musical contributions to African-American culture and American music worldwide. The celebration of Black musical excellence first began as "Celebrate the Soul of American Music" from 1990 to 1993, a TV show that featured some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. In 2016, it was revived under the new title of Black Music Honors to commemorate Black Music Month. Black Music Honors is produced by Chicago-based production company Central City Productions (CCP). For more information, visit www.blackmusichonors.com and connect on social media @blackmusichonors on Facebook and Instagram or @blackmusichonor on Twitter.ABOUT THE STELLAR NETWORKFor over 50 years in television programming targeted to Black audiences, Central City Productions has become the most recognized and respected Black-owned Television entertainment company in family-friendly uplifting entertainment programming, targeted to African American audiences.Their continued success includes the launch of The Stellar Network that fills the void for a family-friendly, entertainment, lifestyle network targeting Black audiences. The Stellar Network is the first in uplifting content with positive, inspirational and entertainment programming, with such shows as Black College Quiz, Mentoring Kings, Mentoring Queens, America’s Black Forum, Stellar Tribute to the Holidays and Black History Honors. Stellar’s goal is to be the most preferred network to Black audiences in the country. The Stellar Network can be found on Charter Spectrum, Verizon Fios and Xumo Play. For more information, visit www.stellartv.com

