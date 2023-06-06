Benchmark Gensuite® is Thrilled to Announce Oberoi Realty as a New Subscriber
Benchmark Gensuite® is pleased to have Oberoi Realty, a prominent Mumbai real estate enterprise, as Benchmark’s newest member of our global subscriber group.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Gensuite®, provider of the industry-leading platform of digital Environmental Health & Safety & Sustainability solutions, is pleased to have Oberoi Realty, a prominent Mumbai real estate enterprise, as Benchmark’s newest member of our global subscriber group.
Based in Mumbai, India, Oberoi Realty is a successful real estate service group that has developed over 42 projects at strategic locations across the city’s skyline. Being an insignia of transparency, cutting-edge technology, and differentiated service provider, Oberoi Realty is redefining the real estate sector for the better. Their high design and quality parameters have significantly improved the comfort of people who interact with these spaces.
Oberoi Realty will implement Benchmark’s operational data management tool, Sustainability Reporting, across its Residential, Commercial, Malls & Hotels Business Verticals. This tool will be configured to capture and track Key Sustainability Performance Indicators (KPIs) and will assist the Oberoi Realty team in calculating their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, as well as other social and governance parameters. By implementing this tool, Oberoi Realty will be able to centralize its Sustainability data on a single platform, which will serve as a single source of truth for reporting on different ESG frameworks. This will also enable the business to bring transparency to its sustainability efforts, identify opportunities for improvement, and address areas that require attention.
About Benchmark Gensuite®
Benchmark Gensuite® enables companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting through a unified digital platform—locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles.
With intuitive, best-practice-based process functionality, flexible configurations, and powerful extensions, the Benchmark Gensuite® platform has helped companies worldwide manage their EHS, Sustainability; Quality; Operational Risk and Compliance; Product Stewardship, and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades; and now organically integrated with cutting-edge ESG disclosure reporting and management solutions. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark Gensuite® with their software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation.
