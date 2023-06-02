Benchmark Gensuite Ranked 6th in Cincinnati Business Courier’s List of Largest Cincinnati Area Minority-Owned Businesses
Benchmark Gensuite is honored to announce that it is ranked the 6th largest Cincinnati area minority-owned business by the Cincinnati Business Courier.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Gensuite®, provider of the industry-leading platform of digital Environmental Health & Safety & Sustainability solutions, is honored to announce that it is ranked 6th by the Cincinnati Business Courier on their list of the largest Cincinnati area minority-owned businesses.
Published by American City Business Journals, Cincinnati Business Courier publishes an annual ranking of the largest companies in the Cincinnati area, which includes a list of the largest public and private companies. In a list ranked by 2022 revenue, Benchmark Gensuite, under the leadership of R. Mukund, CEO and Founder, has scaled up to become the 6th largest minority-owned business in the Cincinnati area this year.
Benchmark Gensuite was established with the core belief that technology plays an eminent role in enabling businesses to achieve safer, greener, and more sustainable operations on a global scale. With the spin-out of the Gensuite startup in October 2010, Benchmark Gensuite’s Founder and CEO, R. Mukund, has successfully built a world-class team of professionals that share in this devotion to the development, support, and evolution of ESG and EHS solutions centered on user experience, responsiveness, and collaboration.
Today, Benchmark proudly serves over 400 subscribers and three million users spread across 35 diverse industries, with a customer retention rate of 95%. Benchmark Gensuite’s unwavering commitment to empowering businesses through technology has helped its position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to improve their compliance and sustainability practices.
Benchmark Gensuite’s inclusion in the list is a testament to the company’s continued growth and success, and it is a true honor to be recognized as one of the largest minority-owned businesses in the Cincinnati area.
About Benchmark Gensuite®
Benchmark Gensuite® enables companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting through a unified digital platform—locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles.
With intuitive, best-practice-based process functionality, flexible configurations, and powerful extensions, the Benchmark Gensuite® platform has helped companies worldwide manage their EHS, Sustainability; Quality; Operational Risk and Compliance; Product Stewardship, and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades; and now organically integrated with cutting-edge ESG disclosure reporting and management solutions. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark Gensuite® with their software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation.
Jen Redden
Benchmark Gensuite®
jen.redden@benchmarkdigital.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn