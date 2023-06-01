Thursday, June 1

Your questions about WA Cares, answered

WA Cares, a first in the nation program of its kind to provide state insurance coverage for nursing care and other services to help people as they age. Here are some of the most common questions we received and the answers: Can I still opt out? What if I’m close to retirement? Will the tax rate go up? Is the program still solvent? How does WA Cares compare to private insurance plans? What can the benefit be used for? Continue reading at Axios. (Sarah Grillo)

At State Parks, revenue is up and staffing levels are down

Washington State Parks took in more money than expected during the past two years as the pandemic drove a boom in outdoor recreation. State Parks collected almost $123 million between July 2021 and April of this year, $12 million more than anticipated. That’s according to a financial report delivered at a State Parks and Recreation Commission meeting on Wednesday. Almost 70% of the income was from camping fees and the sale of Discover Passes, which are needed to access state recreation sites. Despite rising revenue, the agency is struggling to hire and keep staff, with the eastern Washington region staffed at only 60% of target levels. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Getty Images)

Lummi Nation says new Port of Vancouver terminal violates agreement, hurts fisheries

The Lummi Nation says the recently approved expansion of the marine terminal at the Port of Vancouver violates a Supreme Court of Canada’s decision in 2021 and would have a devastating impact on fisheries restoration. By claiming Aboriginal rights, the Lummi Nation is saying Canada and British Columbia need to consider how projects will impact Lummi treaty rights in the United States as well as the Aboriginal rights in Canada. The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority was required by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada to consult with 47 indigenous groups as part of the environmental assessment process. Of these groups, the port authority signed mutual benefit agreements with 26 of them. However, the Lummi Nation was not one of the groups consulted. Continue reading at Bellingham Herald. (Paul Conrad)

Aberdeen considering rent notice rule for mobile home parks



Payroll tax for long-term care program kicks in July 1 (Keiser)

Washougal to get $40M for underpass at railroad crossing

Daybreak Youth Services, state agency file complaints against each other

Don Bonker, former Southwest Washington congressional representative, dead at 86

Police chief departing Mukilteo after 20 years, 322 Yelp reviews

Tune in for virtual meeting on Edmonds-Kingston ferry

Spokane’s police watchdog on fallout from the chief’s email controversy, expanding the ombudsman’s powers and the future of police accountability

WSU team invents an autonomous insect-like machine with a plethora of environmental and research applications

A waste of public money? ICE paid firm $40M for unused beds at Tacoma detention center

Seattle chamber data shows overwhelming adoption of hybrid work

The Most Common Undergraduate Degrees Awarded In Washington State

WA’s first alpine roller coaster opens in Leavenworth

3 shootings near Garfield High raise concerns about security, safety

Burien encampment deadline passes — questions over legality and shelter remain

U.S. Supreme Court rules against Seattle union in fight with concrete firm

Spokane breaks another monthly weather record with scorching May

House passes compromise deal to raise debt limit, despite opposition from Northwest lawmakers in both parties

Need for home builders is ‘tremendous’ as current workforce nears retirement and housing shortage grows

Opinion: Know your options for medical care in Idaho for early pregnancy emergencies

Waterfront homes, condos, restaurants and hotel planned in Pasco. Work about to start

New SNAP work requirements, explained

State wildlife managers look beyond ‘hook and bullet’ species

New law expands Driver’s Assistance Program for teens in foster care

‘Why would you do this to my family’: Auto theft adds to Tacoma family’s struggles

Family to sue Lewis County Sheriff’s Department for allegedly sabotaging death investigation of hiker

WSDOT announces major summer road construction projects

Lummi Nation moves to block BC port expansion they say would impact salmon

Federal judge ‘extremely skeptical’ that SPD could soon exit consent decree

Washington state hits the reset button on its search for a new airport site (Keiser, Fey)

Spokane woman pleads guilty to COVID relief fraud

‘This is the worst it’s been’: Wolves take aim at Republic ranch livestock

Washington Supreme Court to rule on constitutionality of Washington State Voting Rights Act

WSDOT summer construction projects and fish passage work begins

Mount Baker Highway closure to begin June 5

Opinion: At Lummi Nation, healing comes from within