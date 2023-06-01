New AI Partnership Helping To Enhance Dialogue between Pet Parents, their Pets & Health Practitioners
And this is just the beginning, in the future, we envision a world where visual assessment may help prevent, detect, and monitor illnesses in pets.”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cats are masters at disguising their pain. It’s a survival mechanism that served their ancestors well for thousands of generations in the wild, but today, it leaves many of the 373M domesticated felines suffering in silence while pet parents are left in the dark.
Sylvester.ai, the leader in visual AI pet technology, and AskVet, the leading platform for virtual pet health and wellness, are teaming up as part of a long-term planned partnership to translate pet pain signals into meaningful care options.
As part of the partnership, AskVet will use Sylvester.ai’s visual pain assessment and monitoring tools to enhance pet health. At the same time, having access to AskVet’s AI-driven wellness management platform will allow Sylvester.ai to add more value to their customers.
Sylvester.ai is expanding their reach with pet technology companies to lead AI
visual pain recognition across the industry.
“Pain recognition is a powerful tool for pet parents; working with AskVet allows us to help a significant number of cats and their caregivers. And this is just the beginning, in the future, we envision a world where visual assessment may help prevent, detect, and monitor illnesses in pets,” said Susan Groeneveld, Founder, and CEO of Sylvester.ai.
AskVet delivers a 360-degree approach to pet care, addressing not only health but also lifestyle and behavior goals. The AskVet technology platform allows pet parents to take a more proactive approach to managing their pet's health and well-being, providing personalized plans and advice that is tailored to their pet's specific needs.
"We believe in providing pet parents with the best resources and support to ensure their pets live happy and healthy lives," said Pamela Seavey, COO of AskVet. "Partnering with Sylvester.ai allows us to further leverage the power of artificial intelligence to enhance our offering and provide even more accurate and personalized recommendations. This partnership is a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionize pet healthcare."
Sylvester.ai and AskVet are united in their shared vision of advancing pet care through innovation and technology. By collaborating, they drive positive change in the industry and empower pet parents to make informed decisions for the well-being of their furry companions.
