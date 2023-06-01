UM MITMI holds committee meeting

MACAU, June 1 - The Steering Committee and the Academic Committee of the Macau Institute for Translational Medicine and Innovation (MITMI) of the University of Macau (UM) recently held their second meeting in Guangzhou and Macao, which combined both online and in-person elements. Experts participating in the meeting comprehensively evaluated MITMI’s recent development, spoke highly of its development direction, and recognised its achievements in regulatory science research.

The meeting featured two panel discussions, chaired by Yang Zifeng, member of the MITMI Steering Committee, and Tang Jianyuan, deputy director of the MITMI Academic Committee, respectively. Zhao Yonghua, interim associate head of MITMI, presented the work progress of the institute in 2022 in the application of a national technology transfer demonstration institution in Macao, project translation, regulatory science, research and exchanges, as well as the work plan for 2023. The participating experts fully recognised MITMI’s development and achievements over the past year and provided a series of suggestions for the institute’s future work.

Zhong Nanshan, president of the MITMI Steering Committee and director of the MITMI Academic Committee, spoke highly of the institute’s achievements in 2022 and made two suggestions. Firstly, MITMI should make every effort for the application of a national technology transfer demonstration institution in Macao. Macao has a great geographical advantage, which is conducive to the establishment of a national technology transfer demonstration institution. It is hoped that all parties will leverage the strategic planning and resources provided by the country for Macao. Secondly, MITMI should promote work in all areas by drawing upon the experience gained on key points. By selecting one or two traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), the institute can work with the National Medical Products Administration, the Guangdong Medical Products Administration, the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau of Macao, and the Department of Health of Hong Kong to address issues related to the current TCM evaluation and approval regulation. In addition, the academia, industry, and regulatory bodies in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao should consider working together to formulate common standards for TCM in the Greater Bay Area in order to achieve mutual recognition and communication.

The MITMI Academic Committee members then reviewed and approved the Regulations for Open Research Projects Management of the Macau Institute for Translational Medicine and Innovation of the University of Macau, as well as the Application Guidelines for Open Research Projects of the Macau Institute for Translational Medicine and Innovation of the University of Macau in 2023.

Guest attending the meeting included Che Weng Keong, acting deputy director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau of Macao; Chen Xin, director of the Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences of UM, representative of UM Vice Rector Ge Wei; Ip Kuai Lam, member of the Administrative Committee of the Science and Technology Development Fund of Macao; Chan Chou Weng. acting head of the Technology Department of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau of Macao; Zhong Weiyue, member of the MITMI Steering Committee; Li Shaoping, deputy director of the MITMI Academic Committee; Wang Yitao, founding director of the Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences of UM; Jiang Zhihong, vice president of the Macau University of Science and Technology; Sun Xiaobo, director of the Institute of Medicinal Plant Development, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences; Yang Zhongqi, deputy director of the First Affiliated Hospital of the Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine; Zhang Lei, executive deputy director of Shanghai Innovation Center of TCM Health Service, Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine; Dou Jinhui, chief scientific officer of Jiangsu Tripod Preclinical Research Laboratories Co, Ltd; and Chen Jianghan, director of the Institute of Analysis, Guangdong Academy of Sciences (China National Analytical Center, Guangzhou).