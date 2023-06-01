DEJ Introduces COREscape™ Methodology for User-Directed Vendor Evaluation

Here is an example of a vendor COREscape™ profile

This research and publishing approach enables user organizations to identify solutions that are the best match for their specific needs

Most of the vendors that are bringing true innovation designed their solutions to be leaders in solving specific problems and driving business outcomes, not to best fit into pre-defined categories” — Bojan Simic, President and Chief Analyst of DEJ

BOSTON, MA, USA, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Enterprise Journal (DEJ), a business technology research firm, today announced the launch of its new methodology for evaluating technology vendors in the context of individual end-users’ requirement and use cases. DEJ's COREscape™ methodology and reports are a unique way of evaluating technology vendors across 20 areas grouped into 4 categories: Challenges, Outcomes, Requirements and Environments (CORE). The choice of these 20 categories is exclusive for each COREscape™ report and it is based on survey data.

DEJ’s research shows that most organizations are not looking to learn which solution is the best in the market, but instead which solution is the best fit for their environment. COREscape™ reports help users understand how effective different solutions are in: 1) addressing top challenges; 2) helping to achieve key business outcomes; 3) meeting their requirements and selection criteria; 4) addressing their specific technology environments and use cases.

COREscape™ methodology helps user organizations meet these goals and it is based on four principles.

• User-centric - Evaluation on a 4-point scale for each of the 20 key requirements selected by user organizations

• Transparent - No single score approach prevents vendor strengths to be hidden in weighted averages

• Relevant - Gives power to end-users to determine the importance of each evaluation criteria

• Credible - Evaluation process and criteria is defined based on user survey data

DEJ’s recent study shows that organizations are 2.2 times more likely to report “situational analysis” (alignment with their use case, job role, technology, and business environments as a key selection criterion, as compared to “range of capabilities provided”. The launch of the COREscape approach enables organizations to identify solutions that are “market leaders” for THEM and their specific needs.

"Our research shows that two top criteria for selecting technology vendors are: 1) impact on organizations’ desired business outcomes; 2) the best fit for their unique cases and environments. A “one-size-fits-all” approach for evaluating technology and a lack of “apples-to-apples” comparison leads to market confusion and an ineffectiveness of technology deployments." states Bojan Simic, President and Chief Analyst of Digital Enterprise Journal. "Technology vendor landscape is changing very quickly and most of the technology vendors that are bringing true innovation designed their solutions to be leaders in solving specific problems and driving business outcomes, not to best fit into pre-defined categories. DEJ’s introduction of COREscape methodology, which is based on situational analysis, provides user organizations with relevant and actionable information for making technology purchases while raising awareness around solution providers that are true leaders in addressing specific users’ challenges.”



Each of the COREscape reports and vendor profiles will be derived from DEJ’s state of the market studies that are based on insights from at least 1,500 organizations. The first COREscape reports will be published on these topics:

• Visibility Into Performance of Digital Services

• Empowering Developers

You can access the key findings of DEJ’s upcoming study on Visibility Into Performance of Digital Services through this link.

About Digital Enterprise Journal

Digital Enterprise Journal (DEJ) brings together the most advanced concepts from analyst research and media industries. Our publications are driven by ongoing survey research, a business-centric analysis and their coverage spans across all major business-to-business technologies. DEJ is a departure from traditional industry analyst and market research models and it is based on 4 key attributes: 1) Business centric; 2) Data driven; 3) Outcomes focused; 4) Agile.