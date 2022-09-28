DEJ's Report Identifies Top 20 Emerging Vendors for Managing IT Performance in 2022

The report found that increasing pressures to improve workflows and resiliency while enabling unique customer experiences require new management approaches

BOSTON, MA, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Enterprise Journal (DEJ), a business technology research firm, today announced the publishing of a new research report titled, Top 20 Emerging Vendors for Managing IT Performance in 2022. This report is based on the findings of DEJ's recent state of the market study, 24 Key Areas Shaping IT Performance Markets in 2022, which included insights from more than 3,300 organizations. The twenty four key areas discovered in this research were used as evaluation criteria and the top 20 emerging vendors are identified based on their effectiveness in solving top challenges for user organizations and meeting their fast-changing requirements.

One of the key takeaways of this report is that the business pressures created a need for innovative approaches for addressing both persistent challenges and a new set of management issues that cannot be effectively solved by legacy solutions.

Some of the key findings of this research include:

• $4.91 million - Average annual revenue loss due to engineers not focusing on business critical tasks

• $5.1 million - Average annual loss due to a lack of balance between cost/resources and performance of managing digital services

• 73% of organizations identified a proactive approach for managing IT performance as a key capability

• 70% of organizations identified "skills gap" as a key challenge for adopting a cloud native approach

The report shows that organizations are increasingly focusing on reducing inefficiencies, but not due to traditional drivers such as cutting cost and "doing more with less", but to free up resources to drive business growth by creating unique user experiences. Additionally, organizations are understanding that the amount and velocity of change will not go away, but it can only be accelerated. Therefore, they are looking to enhance their capabilities in the areas of operational resilience, intelligent automation and orchestration, ML and AI- enabled optimization and continuous learning.

Capabilities for IT data management and analytics are reported as a key enabler for each of the top strategic initiatives identified in the study, while enabling adoption and management of cloud native technologies open up a whole new market with enormous potential.

Vendors profiled in this report are: CAST AI, ChaosSearch, Checkly, Cortex, Cutover, D2iQ, Era Software, FireHydrant, Komodor, Login VSI, Nobl9, Observe, Pliant, Rafay Systems, Rollbar, Rookout, Selector, StackState, StormForge and vFunction.

"Many of the top user challenges reported in the study were barely mentioned, even as concerns, in the 2020 version of the report, while the research shows that benchmarking results around effectiveness of addressing persistent management issues is continuously declining," states Bojan Simic, Founder and Chief Analyst of Digital Enterprise Journal. "The major need for innovation in the market for managing delivery and performance of digital services is being met by a diverse group of technology vendors that are providing unique approaches for addressing key user requirements. The twenty vendors identified in this report come from different technology backgrounds, but what they all have in common is a strong focus on driving business outcomes and enabling organizations to use technology as a source of competitive differentiation."

The report can be accessed on DEJ's website through this link. https://www.dej.cognanta.com/research-report-top-20-emerging-vendors-for-managing-it-performance-in-2022/

To access the full state of the market study, 24 Key Areas Shaping IT Performance Markets in 2022 - https://www.dej.cognanta.com/research-study-24-key-areas-shaping-it-performance-markets-in-2022/

For key takeaways from this research, please see DEJ's research article.

