DEJ Identifies Top 20 Vendors for Managing IT Performance in 2022

The report found that changes in user requirements caused a powershift in the IT performance vendor landscape

Solution providers whose products were built for solving the most pressing issues of the present are emerging as true market leaders” — Bojan Simic, President and Chief Analyst of Digital Enterprise Journal.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Enterprise Journal (DEJ), a business technology research firm, today announced the publishing of a new research report titled, Top 20 Vendors for Managing IT Performance in 2022. This report is based on the findings of DEJ's recent state of the market study, 24 Key Areas Shaping IT Performance Markets in 2022, which included insights from more than 3,300 organizations. The twenty four key areas discovered in this research were used as evaluation criteria and the top 20 vendors are identified based on their effectiveness in solving top challenges for user organizations and meeting their fast-changing requirements.

The key goal of this report is to help end-user organizations understand what solution is the best fit for their specific needs.

Some of the key findings of this research include:

• $16.7 million - Average annual loss due to issues with user experience

• 3.6x - ROI from effectively adopting a cloud native approach

• 67% of organizations don’t have the ability to identify change(s) in their environments that caused performance issues

• 84% of organizations are looking to deploy capabilities for correlating IT performance and business outcomes

One of the key takeaways from this report is that, in order to achieve their key goals for IT performance, organizations need to look beyond vendor categories and identify solution providers that are most effective in addressing their individual business objectives.

The report also reveals that organizations are increasingly understanding the complexity of enabling innovation and are looking for capabilities for data management and analytics, user experience management, intelligent automation and streamlining key processes that lead to business value creation.

Only 8 companies that were included in a similar report in 2020 are ranked again as a top 20 vendor in 2022.

Vendors profiled in this report are: 1E, Aiven, Catchpoint, Chronosphere, Coralogix, Cribl, Datadog, Dynatrace, Jellyfish, Kentik, LogicMonitor, Mezmo (formerly LogDNA), Nexthink, NS1, OpsRamp, PagerDuty, Riverbed, ScienceLogic, Sentry and ServiceNow.

"Twelve vendors being included in this report for the first time speaks to the fact how quickly user requirements are changing and solution providers whose products were built for solving the most pressing issues of the present are emerging as true market leaders," states Bojan Simic, Founder and Chief Analyst of Digital Enterprise Journal. "This report shows that effectiveness in managing modern dynamic environments, focus on creating and managing unique user experiences, reducing inefficiencies, providing actionable context around data and connecting the dots to business outcomes are capabilities that are causing a major power shift in the vendor landscape for managing IT performance."

The report can be accessed on DEJ's website through this link. https://www.dej.cognanta.com/research-report-top-20-vendors-for-managing-it-performance-in-2022/

For key takeaways from this research, please see DEJ's research article. https://www.dej.cognanta.com/2022/07/21/9-key-areas-that-caused-a-powershift-in-the-it-performance-vendor-landscape/

About Digital Enterprise Journal

Digital Enterprise Journal (DEJ) brings together the most advanced concepts from analyst research and media industries. Our publications are driven by ongoing survey research, a business-centric analysis and their coverage spans across all major business-to-business technologies. DEJ is a departure from traditional industry analyst and market research models and it is based on 4 key attributes: 1) Business centric; 2) Data driven; 3) Outcomes focused; 4) Agile.