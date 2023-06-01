Submit Release
Hot-mix patching continuing this week in Big Horn County

A Wyoming Department of Transportation asphalt paving crew is continuing work this week in Big Horn County.

All work is dependent upon favorable weather.

The WYDOT hot-mix asphalt patching work is continuing on WY32 north of US14/16/20 (also north of Burlington).

The WYDOT paving operation consists of a paving crew, a roller operator and numerous WYDOT trucks hauling the hot asphalt pavement.

“Please obey posted speed limits during the paving operation, and obey flaggers and traffic control for safety’s sake. Drivers should expect short delays,” said WYDOT North District 5 Paving Foreman Shannon Armstrong of Basin.

Questions about this news release may be directed to WYDOT Public Relations Specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.

