eHealth Technologies to Showcase Innovative Oncology Solutions at 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting in Chicago
The event connects over 40,000 global experts to review cutting-edge science, therapies, technologies, and innovations in cancer research, education, and care
Through our advanced technology and expert services, we facilitate faster, more accurate diagnoses, informed treatment decisions, and improved care coordination.”ROCHESTER, NY, USA, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- eHealth Technologies, a leading healthcare technology company and provider of medical record retrieval and organization solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in the highly anticipated 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting in Chicago. The event, taking place from June 2-6, brings together oncology professionals, researchers, and industry leading organizations such as the National Cancer Institute, the FDA’s Oncology Center of Excellence, Moffitt Cancer Center, City of Hope, and others from around the world to discuss the latest advancements in cancer care.
— Anurag Sinha, Vice President of Product Management
eHealth Technologies is thrilled to have its senior leaders in attendance at the conference, where they will be available to meet with members of the media, healthcare professionals, and the attendees. Their expert insights and industry knowledge will offer valuable perspectives on the latest trends and challenges in oncologic-related record retrieval.
In addition to their presence at the event, eHealth Technologies will be exhibiting their comprehensive suite of services in booth 2085, including their newest products that are advancing the clinical trials prescreening process. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore how eHealth Technologies' innovative solutions, including medical record retrieval, digitization, and organization, empower healthcare providers and help improve overall patient outcomes.
"We are excited to showcase our oncology solutions at the ASCO Annual Meeting," said Anurag Sinha, Vice President of Product Management, eHealth Technologies. "Our mission is to be the trusted partner for oncology professionals by streamlining access to critical patient information, especially when time is of the utmost importance. Through our advanced technology and expert services, we facilitate faster, more accurate diagnoses, informed treatment decisions, and improved care coordination."
For media inquiries, interview requests, or to schedule a meeting with eHealth Technologies' senior leaders at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting, please contact Cara Bowen (cara.bowen@eHealthTechnologies.com) or visit our booth (#2085) at McCormick Place during the conference.
To learn more about eHealth Technologies' oncologic-specific offerings and their commitment to serving as a trusted partner for clinicians and providers in various specialties, or to schedule a meeting, please visit our website.
eHealth Technologies is a leading health care technology company that advances the delivery of life-altering care.
We do this by quickly gathering and organizing medical histories for patients who need immediate help so that they can have a meaningful first appointment and get back on the road to recovery.
Our team of experts takes great pride in working behind the scenes to help millions of patients benefit from faster access to lifesaving medical services ranging from cancer care to organ transplants to emergency care.
We have helped over 2.5 million patients and continue to make a difference in hundreds of thousands of lives every year and are proud to be trusted by the top health systems throughout the United States.
Visit www.eHealthTechnologies.com.
