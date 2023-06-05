VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners Invests in MD Ortho Systems to Deliver Virtual-First Orthopedic Services

Concierge orthopedic telemedicine services offer rapid access to care, reduce medical and workers compensation costs and increase workplace productivity.

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Venture Partners, the equity investment program of Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), today announced an investment in MD Ortho Systems. Charlottesville, Va. based MD Ortho Systems provides comprehensive virtual care solutions to address expensive musculoskeletal conditions across employee populations. MD Ortho Systems will use this investment to further develop its proprietary technology and grow its business.

Workplace orthopedic disorders are costly to U.S. businesses, with the majority of the claims requiring further care from orthopedic specialists. The current standard of care is inefficient, expensive and time-consuming, as it requires multiple office visits with different doctors for various diagnoses and treatments. Not to mention the difficulties in finding providers, scheduling delays, and the potential for inaccurate diagnoses and treatment recommendations. This results in missed work, lost productivity and an increase in medical, disability and workers' compensation costs.

“There are 137 million annual US healthcare visits for orthopedic conditions, and 80% of workers’ compensation claims are orthopedic in nature. The current system is incredibly inefficient and costly for both employees and their employers,” said Joe Jennings, CEO at MD Ortho Systems. “MD Ortho Systems is breaking the cycle of inefficiency by providing convenient and direct access to orthopedic specialists for fast, effective diagnosis and treatment. The result is substantial savings to both employers and employees, a healthier workforce, and increased workplace productivity. We thank VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners for investing and facilitating our continued growth.”

Using its proprietary technology, MD Ortho Systems can manage hundreds of types of orthopedic injuries and conditions. Its comprehensive services include diagnosis, treatment, physical therapy, bracing, medication prescriptions, imaging orders and surgical referrals as needed to manage and solve patients’ problems. Patients are able to access care at work or at home using a smartphone, tablet or computer, and there are no expensive co-pays or out of pocket deductibles. Employers benefit from reduced medical and workers compensation costs, increased productivity, and improved employee retention and wellbeing.

“MD Ortho Systems is partnering with organizations to provide a concierge orthopedic telemedicine service that saves both time and money,” says Alex Euler, VIPC Senior Investment Director of Virginia Venture Partners. “By working with MD Ortho Systems, employees and their employers will feel a lesser burden when seeking the care they need. We look forward to witnessing their growth and are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to their success.”

