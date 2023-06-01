Submit Release
Liren Wei Elected as First Asian-American President of New York State Society of CPAs

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Liren Wei, Managing Partner of Wei, Wei & Co., has been elected as the incoming president of the New York State Society of CPAs (NYSSCPA). As the 104th president of the Society, Wei will be the first Asian-American to serve as president in the Society’s 125+ year history. Wei takes office June 1, 2023.

Wei began his accounting career as a staff accountant at Wei, Wei & Co. 29 years ago. Now, he is the managing partner, leading the firm's assurance practice, as well as handling its overall management and administration.

“I’d like to express my congratulations to Liren Wei on being elected president of the New York State Society of CPAs,” said Lynne Fuentes, outgoing president, New York State Society of CPAs. “I have had the pleasure of working alongside Liren within the society and other professional organizations for several years and look forward to seeing how his exceptional leadership, dedication to service, and unwavering commitment impact the NYSSCPA for years to come.”

Wei's historic election reflects his outstanding achievements and his dedication to the advancement of the accounting profession. The firm and its team members are proud to work alongside Wei and to support his endeavors as the incoming president of NYSSCPA.

About Wei, Wei & Co.
Wei, Wei & Co., LLP is a full-service accounting firm providing audit, tax, and management advisory services to a wide range of businesses and industries, with a significant focus on the not-for-profit and government sectors. Wei, Wei & Co. is the largest Chinese-owned CPA firm in the U.S. and is certified as a Minority Business Enterprise.

