MDC offers free women's firearms clinic June 17 at St. Joseph

St. Joseph, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free firearms clinic for women on Saturday, June 17, at St. Joseph. The classroom education portion will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the MDC Regional Office in St. Joseph. Then the class will break for lunch, and then meet again at 1 p.m. at the Pigeon Hill Conservation Area shooting ranges south of St. Joseph. his class is for people who would like to learn about guns and how to use them for hunting and target shooting.

The clinic will teach women basic firearms handling and safety skills. A variety of firearms will be discussed and available for use at the shooting ranges. Rifles, pistols, and shotguns will be available for use on the ranges. MDC will provide firearms and ammunition. Participants are also encouraged to bring their own if they wish.

This class open to participants ages 16 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4d7.