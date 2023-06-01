Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,656 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,528 in the last 365 days.

MDC offers free women's firearms clinic June 17 at St. Joseph

St. Joseph, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free firearms clinic for women on Saturday, June 17, at St. Joseph. The classroom education portion will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the MDC Regional Office in St. Joseph. Then the class will break for lunch, and then meet again at 1 p.m. at the Pigeon Hill Conservation Area shooting ranges south of St. Joseph. his class is for people who would like to learn about guns and how to use them for hunting and target shooting.

The clinic will teach women basic firearms handling and safety skills. A variety of firearms will be discussed and available for use at the shooting ranges. Rifles, pistols, and shotguns will be available for use on the ranges. MDC will provide firearms and ammunition. Participants are also encouraged to bring their own if they wish.

This class open to participants ages 16 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4d7.

You just read:

MDC offers free women's firearms clinic June 17 at St. Joseph

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more