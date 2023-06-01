Update No. 1: Derby Barracks / Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A5002566

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey

STATION: VSP Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: About 8:00pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: 449 Derby St., Brighton, VT

MISSING PERSON: Monica Quick

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police investigation indicates that Monica Quick is alive and well, however troopers have been unable to contact her directly to confirm her wellbeing. The investigation is continuing until this can be confirmed. Anyone with information is asked to call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

***Initial news release, 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is searching for a woman who was reported missing from her home Tuesday evening, May 30, 2023, in Brighton.

Monica Quick left her home on Derby Street at 2:00pm on May 29, 2023. Monica was seen walking from her residence in a red wine colored shirt and dark pants, and left without her cell phone or money. All possible known locations or acquaintances have not seen or heard from Monica.

Police ask anyone with information that could assist investigators to call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.