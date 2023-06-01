End of Year Reports Open

End of school year reports are open for review and certification. All reports must be reviewed by district personnel and superintendents are required to certify all reports. The following reports are open for review and certification.

Maine School Approval – Due: Mid Summer

– Due: Mid Summer ESEA Demographics – Due: June 15 th

– Due: June 15 Bullying – Due: June 30 th

– Due: June 30 Behavior – Due: June 30 th

– Due: June 30 Truancy – Due: June 30 th

– Due: June 30 Daily Attendance – Due: July 15 th

– Due: July 15 Special Education Exit – Due: July 30 th

– Due: July 30 Restraint & Seclusion – Opens: June 15th Due: September 15th

Resources including reporting instructions, guidelines, and webinars for each report can be found on the Helpdesk Website.

If you experience any issues with these reports or reporting systems, please contact MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov

For training regarding navigation of reporting systems and/or reporting instructions, please contact our Data Quality Trainer – Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov