End of Year Reports Open

End of school year reports are open for review and certification. All reports must be reviewed by district personnel and superintendents are required to certify all reports. The following reports are open for review and certification.

  • Maine School Approval – Due: Mid Summer
  • ESEA Demographics – Due: June 15th
  • Bullying – Due: June 30th
  • Behavior – Due: June 30th
  • Truancy – Due: June 30th
  • Daily Attendance – Due: July 15th
  • Special Education Exit – Due: July 30th
  • Restraint & Seclusion – Opens: June 15th Due: September 15th

Resources including reporting instructions, guidelines, and webinars for each report can be found on the Helpdesk Website.

If you experience any issues with these reports or reporting systems, please contact MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov

For training regarding navigation of reporting systems and/or reporting instructions, please contact our Data Quality Trainer – Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov

