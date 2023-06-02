1 day left for Grand Opening of Pommier Medspa in Riverview Florida
Riverview Florida Invites you to the Grand Opening of Pommier Med Spa
We eagerly anticipate your presence at the Grand Opening of Pommier Med Spa!”RIVERVIEW, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pommier Med Spa in Riverview, Florida, is delighted to share the exciting news of its eagerly awaited Grand Opening on June 3rd, 2023. Situated at 13119 Elk Mountain Dr, Riverview, FL 33579, the Med Spa cordially invites the community to come together and partake in a magnificent Welcome Reception, marking this significant milestone. The Riverview Chamber of Commerce will be present for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, adding to the festive atmosphere.
— Dr. Robert Applebaum
The Welcome Reception will be a fantastic pre-party held at the Med Spa's location, where guests can indulge in delightful bites and bubbles while enjoying the opportunity to win complimentary services and take-home gift bags. It promises to be an unforgettable event!
To make the Grand Opening even more special, Dr. Appelbaum and his team are offering exclusive Grand Opening Event Specials. Attendees can take advantage of a 50% discount on any product or service purchased during the event. This includes various treatments such as Dermal Filler, Tox, Products, PRP, Morpheus8 RF Microneedling, Laser Hair Removal, Facials, Massages, and more.
Guests and clients attending the Grand Opening will receive complimentary consultations, delectable food and drinks, and access to exclusive event-only discounts and raffle prizes. It's the perfect opportunity to explore the Med Spa's luxurious treatments and experience their friendly and gracious service firsthand.
One delighted client, Kayla Boyd, raved about her experience, saying, "I WOULD LIVE HERE IF I COULD! Best facial ever here. My skin is clear, soft, and gloooowwwinnnggg. Jennifer was knowledgeable and gentle on my skin. Definitely will be coming back!!!!"
Pommier Med Spa prides itself on offering a wide array of luxurious treatments, healing therapies, and medical aesthetics in a design-forward environment, from to Fillers, Morpheus8, Procell Microchanneling, PRP, Laser Hair Removals, Juvéderm, Sculptra, Dysport, Botox & Jeuveau, Facials, and Face treatments such as Chemical Peels, Hydrafacial for face, back, booty, neck, décolleté, and scalp, microdermabrasion, massage and more. Pommier Med Spa is dedicated to providing the highest quality medical grade products possible and exceptional service.
To learn more about Pommier Med Spa and the Grand Opening event, visit pommiermedspa.com. RSVP now to secure your spot at this extraordinary celebration. We look forward to welcoming you to Pommier Med Spa's Grand Opening!
To Rsvp click here - https://pommiermedspa.com/rsvp/
Book one of the services - https://pommiermedspa.com/booking/
To Contact - https://pommiermedspa.com/contact/
Check out specials - https://pommiermedspa.com/specials/
