Road has both lanes open \RE: VT route 7 Ferrisburg
Both lanes are now reopened
_________________________________________________________
Department of Public Safety
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Route 7 North of Route 22A in Ferrisburg is down to 1 lane due to a MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH.
This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.