Senate Resolution 123 Printer's Number 790

PENNSYLVANIA, May 31 - individuals must seek a diagnosis from a health care provider
that is knowledgeable in the symptoms of EDS; and
WHEREAS, EDS is frequently misdiagnosed or undiagnosed,
resulting in great frustration and discomfort for affected
individuals and their families; and
WHEREAS, The symbol of EDS is the zebra because no two zebras
are the same, just as no two patients with EDS are the same; and
WHEREAS, Lack of knowledge of EDS, combined with varying
symptoms that can be different in each individual, has hampered
diagnosis and treatment efforts for those affected; and
WHEREAS, While limited modern research on EDS exists
currently, there is hope that research will be increased in the
near future; and
WHEREAS, Treatment is limited to drugs that manage or
minimize symptoms, physical therapy and surgical intervention in
some cases; and
WHEREAS, Collaboration among nurses, social workers,
pediatricians, physical therapists, orthopedists, surgeons,
rheumatologists, neurologists, dermatologists, pain control
specialists, cardiologists and a genetics team is key; and
WHEREAS, A network of EDS support groups further connects
affected individuals and caregivers, raises public awareness and
promotes related research and funding within the medical
community; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the month of May 2023 as
"Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
