Senate Resolution 123 Printer's Number 790

PENNSYLVANIA, May 31 - individuals must seek a diagnosis from a health care provider

that is knowledgeable in the symptoms of EDS; and

WHEREAS, EDS is frequently misdiagnosed or undiagnosed,

resulting in great frustration and discomfort for affected

individuals and their families; and

WHEREAS, The symbol of EDS is the zebra because no two zebras

are the same, just as no two patients with EDS are the same; and

WHEREAS, Lack of knowledge of EDS, combined with varying

symptoms that can be different in each individual, has hampered

diagnosis and treatment efforts for those affected; and

WHEREAS, While limited modern research on EDS exists

currently, there is hope that research will be increased in the

near future; and

WHEREAS, Treatment is limited to drugs that manage or

minimize symptoms, physical therapy and surgical intervention in

some cases; and

WHEREAS, Collaboration among nurses, social workers,

pediatricians, physical therapists, orthopedists, surgeons,

rheumatologists, neurologists, dermatologists, pain control

specialists, cardiologists and a genetics team is key; and

WHEREAS, A network of EDS support groups further connects

affected individuals and caregivers, raises public awareness and

promotes related research and funding within the medical

community; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the month of May 2023 as

"Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

20230SR0123PN0790 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26