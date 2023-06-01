Meeting with the President of the International Judo Federation Marius Vizer

TAJIKISTAN, June 1 - On June 1, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon received in the Palace of the Nation the President of the International Judo Federation, Marius Vizer.

During the meeting, the current state and prospects of cooperation between the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Tajikistan, Judo Federation of Tajikistan and the International Judo Federation were discussed.

At the beginning of the conversation, President Emomali Rahmon emphasized that "We are interested in an effective cooperation with the International Judo Federation". It was assured that this cooperation will continue in the future and the Tajik team will achieve high sports results in the international arena.

The parties expressed their satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between Tajikistan and the International Judo Federation.

It was emphasized that the high-level international competition "Grand Prix Dushanbe-2023", which will be held for the first time by the Judo Federation of Tajikistan in the capital of the country, will bring good results.

500 athletes from 45 countries will participate in the international high-level competition "Grand Prix Dushanbe-2023", which will be held on the 50th anniversary of the Judo Federation of Tajikistan.

It was highlighted that the capital of the country, Dushanbe, is ready to host this high-level international sports conference, and the Government of the country is taking all measures for the development of wrestling part of judo.

During the meeting, the parties also had a fruitful discussion on other issues of development of cooperation in this field of sports.