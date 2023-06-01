Three firms to meet in Mỹ Tho to discuss steps to revolutionise dragon fruit market

VIETNAM, June 1 -

HÀ NỘI — Representatives from VentureFruit, Plant & Food Research, and SOFRI are meeting in Mỹ Tho Province this week to determine the next steps in a partnership to revolutionise the global dragon fruit market.

The meeting is the first time the three partners have joined together in person since VentureFruit was appointed the global exclusive licensee in early 2023.

They will discuss and determine how to design and implement a commercialisation pathway, including the R&D strategies to optimise the varieties, with the best chance of success.

It is important to all three that growers in Việt Nam will have a cornerstone role in the commercial development of the varieties.

Plant & Food Research and the Southern Horticultural Research Institute (SOFRI) in Việt Nam have been working together since 2013 to breed new varieties of dragon fruit with excellent characteristics.

VentureFruit is the exclusive global commercialisation partner for the first three varieties from the programme.

VentureFruit's General Manager, Morgan Rogers says the launch of the new varieties is an example of the close horticultural ties between New Zealand and Việt Nam.

Fruit from the new varieties is expected to be available to consumers in 2027, with targets of 250 hectares planted by 2030. Evaluation trials are planned in other potential production regions, including an ongoing trial at Plant & Food Research’s Kerikeri Research Centre in the sub-tropical northern region of New Zealand. — VNS