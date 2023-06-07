FRESH UP YOUR LIFE WITH EUROPEAN FRUIT & VEG
A top-quality project that reached more than 11 billion readers during 2022 and involved 3 million consumers.FERRARA, ITALY, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Positive results for the Fresh Up Your Life - Top-Quality European Fruit & Veg campaign, CSO Italy's three-year communication and information project aimed at increasing knowledge, competitiveness and consumption of EU agricultural products. The project, which has just reached the end of its first year, is co-financed by the European Union and is funded by the following Italian companies: Apofruit, Cico-Mazzoni, Conserve Italia, Lagnasco Group, Oranfrizer, Origine Group and Salvi-Unacoa.
The press office and communication activities through social channels, carried out within the framework of the European project, made it possible to reach more than 11 billion readers while the tasting and in-store promotion activities alone directly involved 1 million consumers and indirectly more than 3 million.
The results achieved by the activities of Fresh Up Your Life! are even more significant when considering the difficulties experienced by the Italian's exports in 2022. The effects of climate change have damaged the production of major seasonal fruits and vegetables, and the political situation has led to a general increase in the prices of many raw materials and energy costs.
Nonetheless, the campaign continued with integrated online and offline actions aimed at engaging consumers and making them aware of the high standards applied by European Union production methods to which the project's fruit and vegetable products bear witness.
"Fresh Up Your Life!" said Elisa Macchi, director of CSO Italy, "is certainly a project designed in an innovative key for the fruit and vegetable sector, which pays more attention to the issues of sustainability, clarity and traceability of the supply chain as a function of promoting high-quality, nutritious and healthy products in the United States and the United Arab Emirates, two very different realities but both sensitive to these aspects."
In this second year of the project, the goal will be to further increase the results; activities will increase with the collaboration of different influencers and the realization of events dedicated to consumers, the press and industry professionals. Point-of-sale activities will also continue, and the campaign will be present at the most important trade shows of the season. Promotional object will always be fresh fruit and vegetables, kiwis, apples, pears, plums, blood oranges and processed: the best ingredients for a healthy lifestyle!
CSO Italy, founded in 1998, is a unique entity in Italy that associates many of Italy's leading companies in the production and marketing of domestic fruit and vegetables. Completing the range of members are important companies specializing in different areas of the fruit and vegetable supply chain, from packaging, logistics, processing, machinery, and distribution. CSO Italy's mission is to provide useful services to members to improve and make the Italian fruit and vegetable industry more efficient and competitive. A technical table at the service of the entire Italian fruit and vegetable supply chain to increase its competitiveness through synergy among operators. CSO ITALY, has 73 members, distributed as follows: 51 producer members, 14 supply chain members, 3 subsidizing members and 5 supporting bodies.
