Business Reporter: Rejuvenating investment analytics systems through the integration of modern software components

How wealth managers with IT budget constrains can offer validated advice to their clients

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Philip Taylor CFA, President and Chief Analytics Officer of FinMason talks about why the often prohibitive price of state-of-the art investment analytics software shouldn’t prevent wealth advisors from providing investors with easy-to-follow data about the risks they are about to take. Wealth advisors who rely exclusively on spreadsheets to explain risk aren’t capable of giving institutional-grade analysis to their clients and risk losing them to service providers who have modern and affordable solutions on offer – which can be especially painful in an economic downturn.

However, validated advice can be delivered in a transparent way also by integrating cutting-edge software components into legacy investment analytics systems incrementally, rather than performing a major overhaul. FinMason, an investment analytics engine, can tailor its solutions to wealth advisors specific needs following a deep dive into their individual requirements. There is an ever wider choice of new features on the FinMason platform, as capabilities developed for a client become available for others too. New data sets are also being added to it on a continuous basis, the latest features including ESG scores and cryptocurrencies. The API-driven platform is easy to implement, scalable, as well as cost effective thanks to the same infrastructure being shared by many customers. FinMason believes institutional-grade analytics should be a part of every investment software platform.

To learn more about how the performance of investment platforms can be enhanced with an investment analytics engine, watch the video.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Business Insider Germany, Il Fatto and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About FinMason

FinMason operates one of the world’s largest independent investment analytics engines for financial services platforms. The Boston-based financial technology firm provides access to more than 700 calculations on every publicly traded asset in the world delivered through one simple API. Developed by FinMason’s team of seasoned data practitioners, the cutting-edge platform delivers institutional-grade analytics in milliseconds via two core products: FinRiver™ – a lightning-fast API that delivers any analytics anywhere in a financial services firm’s platform with just a few keystrokes; and, FinScope™ – a bulk processing platform that can analyse millions of portfolios every night for compliance screening and performance attribution.

www.finmason.com

