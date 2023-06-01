Submit Release
News Search

There were 397 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,445 in the last 365 days.

PageProof extends proofing in ClickUp with a native integration

The native integration of ClickUp and PageProof is represented by an infinity symbol looping around the logos.

PageProof and ClickUp native integration

Screenshot showing how users can view a summary tile with proof information in ClickUp.

Proof summary comment example in ClickUp task

PageProof logo

PageProof’s native integration with ClickUp empowers users with game-changing online proofing.

PageProof boosts the productivity of marketing and creative teams by working wherever they do.”
— Gemma Hurst, CEO of PageProof
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PageProof, the industry-leading online proofing platform for agencies and marketing teams, today announced the general release of their powerful integration with ClickUp. Teams can now access advanced proofing of all their file formats, powerful review tools, and automated approval routing.

“PageProof boosts the productivity of marketing and creative teams by working wherever they do,” says Gemma Hurst, CEO of PageProof. “Our native integration with ClickUp is a perfect example of how we build new partnerships to ensure teams can access powerful online proofing inside their preferred tools.”

ClickUp is a popular project management tool enabling users to plan, track, and collaborate on any kind of project, and specifically offers a comprehensive solution for managing marketing campaigns, design projects, and brand collateral executions across many industries and team sizes.

The PageProof and ClickUp integration brings a powerful review experience, easy sharing of proofs outside of ClickUp, automations for maximum workflow efficiency, and saves users valuable time - by keeping track of all creative proofs in one place.

Key benefits of the ClickUp and PageProof integration include:
1. ClickUp users can access advanced proofing of file formats such as: video, audio, websites, HTML emails and web banners, native Adobe file formats, Microsoft Office files, prototype designs from Figma, and much more.
2. Reviewers can access powerful review tools such as: comprehensive annotation, easy comparison of versions with compare mode, rulers and gridlines for checking precision, automatic barcode scanning, ColorSep® to preview color separation plates and check ink coverage, and checklists to ensure compliance.
3. Seamless proof creation: Easily create proofs in PageProof and reference them to a ClickUp task.
4. Synchronized task information: ClickUp task custom fields are automatically updated to reflect the proof's lifecycle.
5. Enhanced task visibility: View an information-rich proof summary within the ClickUp task – providing essential proof information at a glance such as: the current workflow step, comment counts, decisions, proof status, and more.
6. Automated file uploads: Approved files in PageProof can be automatically uploaded directly into the corresponding ClickUp task saving effort and time.

“We’re excited to provide ClickUp teams with a powerful collaboration experience for their creative review and approval process,” says Marcus Radich, CTO of PageProof. “With this integration, we are taking online proofing inside ClickUp to the next level giving teams online proofing for the full spectrum of files and media that they work with every day, along with specialized review tools.”

To learn more about how PageProof and ClickUp’s native integration can boost your workflow efficiency and save you valuable time, visit https://pageproof.com/integrations/pageproof-and-clickup-integration-for-powerful-online-proofing-review-and-approval.

About PageProof

PageProof is a leading online proofing platform that makes the review and approval of creative work feel effortless. Files of any kind can be securely shared with your team with just a few clicks. With powerful tools to automate workflow, review work, and make sure everything is pixel perfect, providing feedback is simple. PageProof is the only triple-layer encrypted online proofing solution that offers native integrations and support for all your design, communication, and project management tools.

Learn more at https://pageproof.com/

Julia Schonrock
PageProof
+64 21 415 643
julia@pageproof.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter

You just read:

PageProof extends proofing in ClickUp with a native integration

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more