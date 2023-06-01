Pacific Tourism Organisation presents Pacific tourism recovery efforts in the Pacific at the Association of South Pacific Airlines General Session

On Tuesday 30th May Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) CEO Christopher Cocker was invited to present an update on Tourism in the region post-COVID-19 at the 41st Association of South Pacific Airlines General (ASPA) Annual General Meeting (AGM) and 75th ASPA General Session, in Nadi.

In acknowledging the support to improve access and expansion of Pacific Air Services, Mr Cocker mentioned that this platform was ideal to further build on SPTO’S Strategic Plan 2020-2024 through its Innovative Partnerships on Improving Air Access and Route Development in the region.

The ASPA Conference included the 41st AGM and 75th ASPA General Session in Nadi from May 30th-31st with the theme, “Partnership remains our greatest opportunity for change.”

Mr Cocker highlighted the current key challenges faced by tourism in the Pacific from limited air connectivity, loss of critical staff, institutional knowledge and job skills, natural disasters, recovery from global pandemic impacts, and challenging economic environments.

“Recovery efforts in the Pacific post-pandemic have been slower than anticipated, however through these discussion forums, it has the potential to develop collaborative and partnership opportunities with ASPA and regional airlines. These meetings also allow SPTO to establish and maintain its network with Regional Airlines and Industry Service Providers. The feedback from SPTOs regional tourism update presentation at the ASPA General session was positive,” Mr Cocker mentioned.